The Righetti baseball team made it six Mountain League games played, six league games won by sweeping a doubleheader Friday.
Caden Cuccia pitched a solid 4.2 innings, he got plenty of hitting support and the Warriors beat Lompoc 7-2 at Righetti in the opener of the twin bill between the two teams. Righetti beat Lompoc 9-1 in the finale.
Tobin Thomas drove in two runs, Adrian Santini and Jacob McMillan had an RBI apiece, and Ben Munoz went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the first game.
Meanwhile Gabe Moralez finished up for the Warriors with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief after coming in for Cuccia.
Cuccia said his defense, including catcher Brodie Miller, is taking a lot of stress off him.
“All of my pitches were working today,” said Cuccia. “I can throw anything, and I know Brodie will catch it.”
Miller, who signed with Sonoma State earlier this year, picked runner off second base Friday.
Cuccia was coming off a two-hit shutout at San Luis Obispo that he pitched Saturday.
“I have trust in my defense,” said Cuccia.
Trevor Jure and Kasch Kubasiewicz had the Lompoc RBIs.
Alex Robles pitched a one-hit complete game, and the Warriors moved to 6-0 in the Mountain League by completing a sweep of the Braves.
Robles struck out five and walked one.
Miller went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. JJ Ughoc went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Warriors, and Jayden Perez was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.