Righetti is 4-for-4 in its young Mountain League campaign.

The Warriors (8-5, 4-0) remained unbeaten in league play by sweeping a league doubleheader at San Luis Obispo (4-5, 1-3) 5-0, 5-4 Saturday.

Righetti cruised to victory in the opener as Caden Cuccia pitched a two-hit complete game. The Warriors, after seeing the Tigers wipe out a 3-0 deficit and take a 4-3 lead in the second game, scored a run in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to win it.

Kenny Cress  

