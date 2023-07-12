"Ready, ready, go!"
"Perfect, just like that!"
"Good, yes!"
Coaches barked instruction, encouragement and, at times, some mild admonishment as Righetti football players went through their paces at a spring workout Tuesday night that new coach Rus Pickett oversaw at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.
Righetti's Future Warriors Camp was originally scheduled for this week but, "A lot of our guys are showing livestock at the (Santa Barbara) County Fair this week, we wanted to respect that, so we pushed (the Lineman Skills camp start date) back," said Pickett.
The Future Warriors Camp will take place July 18-20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warrior Stadium each evening. Youngsters in first through eighth grade are eligible.
The camp is a lineman skills camp, and skills position techniques are also slated to be taught. Righetti players will likely be among the instructors.
The first day of fall practice for all CIF Central Section football teams is slated for July 24.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Around 60 players in the Righetti varsity and junior varsity program combined took part in the spring workout Tuesday night. Four-year varsity players Adrian Mondol, a running back/linebacker, and Jacob Nelson, a wide receiver/strong safety, were among the players who went through the drills Tuesday night.
"For sure, I'm looking forward to the upcoming season," said Mondol. "I think we're really coming together."
Nelson said, "I really like our group of guys, and I really like our coaching staff. I think we're coming ready to work."
Pickett was the athletic director at Fresno McLane High School before he came to the Central Coast. He has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College.
"I have family in (San Luis Obispo), and this was an opportunity that found me," Pickett said of his decision to move with his family to the Central Coast and take the job at Righetti.
"It seemed like a good situation for us to make the move." Pickett said he will work in the Intervention to Success program at Righetti.
Righetti will scrimmage at Santa Barbara on a date TBA. The Warriors will host Bakersfield Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. in their season opener.