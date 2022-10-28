Tuesday, the No. 15 Tehachapi girls volleyball team traveled three hours north and took out a higher seed in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

Thursday, Tehachapi traveled three hours south and did the same thing in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors from Tehachapi swept the No. 7 Warriors from Righetti 3-0 in the Division 4 quarters at Warrior Gym Thursday night. Set scores were 26-24, 26-24, 25-14.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you