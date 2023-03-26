It was a familiar weather theme as the Mission Prep and Righetti softball teams competed in a Mountain League softball game at Righetti Friday.

With the temperature in the 50's and a cold 13-mile-an-hour wind blowing, it felt more like football weather outside than softball weather. Mission Prep junior pitcher Roxanne Guerra, throwing a steady stream of fastballs with her freshman sister Rose as her batterymate at catcher, staved off a Righetti rally, and the Royals took a 4-2 win at Righetti.

The Royals moved to 5-5-1, 1-0 by winning their league opener. The Warriors are 1-5, 0-2.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

