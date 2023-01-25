012023 Lompoc Righetti girls soccer 05.JPG
Buy Now

Righetti’s Keely Camacho (4) and Lompoc’s Elizabeth Bautista collide near the Braves’ goal in the first half of a game on Jan. 20.

 Len Wood, Contributor

There is some distance to go in the girls Ocean League soccer race, but Righetti has put itself in a commanding position.

Keely Camacho and Sylena Heredia scored in the first half Tuesday night, and the Warriors cruised from there to a 4-0 league win against Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. Righetti moved to 14-4, 8-0 with six league games left.

The Warriors have 16 points in the standings, and second-place Morro Bay (5-1-1 Ocean League) has 11. The Warriors have two league road games coming up, at Mission Prep Friday night at 5:15 p.m., and at Templeton Monday night at 6 p.m.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you