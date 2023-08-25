Dos Pueblos had the two lowest scores Thursday, but Righetti, by a stroke, won the match.
The Chargers' Sagarika Manian was the medalist with a 42 and teammate Victoria Chen shot a 43, but Righetti's balance was just enough to give the Warriors a 267-268 non-league win at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
Golfers played a par 35 nine holes. Jenna Arguijo led Righetti with a 47, and Ari Martinez was close behind with a 49.
Brooke Montano (52), Sophia Flaa (56) and Ella Alvarez (63) followed Arguijo and Martinez for the Warriors.
Righetti will play in the Mountain League Mini-Tournament No. 1 at Rancho Maria next Tuesday. Start time is 12 p.m.
San Marcos 249, Santa Ynez 273
Santa Ynez junior Mackenzie Phelan was the medalist with a 44, but the Royals took this non-league match at the Alisal Ranch Course. Golfers played nine holes.
The Royals won thanks to a tight 47-to-52 range in their golfers' scores. Fia Torrey led San Marcos with a 47, and Riley O'Brien came in at 49.
Sierra Freedman (52), Addison West (56), Katherine Becerra (60) and Savannah Hudley (61) followed Phelan for the Pirates.
Girls water polo
Righetti 16, Atascadero 9
The Warriors (1-0, 1-0) opened their season by beating the Greyhounds in a Mountain League game at Righetti.
Tessa Hidalgo and Sadie McGehee popped in five goals apiece for Righetti. Hannah Moon scored three times, Emily Arellano scored twice and Zoe McGehee scored once. Righetti goalkeeper Riley Olney racked up seven saves and four steals.
The Righetti boys beat Atascadero 15-6 to move to 1-1, 1-1. No stats from that game were available.
Girls tennis
Dos Pueblos 12, Santa Ynez 6
Paige Halme and Kate Mazza won two matches at No. 1 doubles, and Danielle Hyland and Grace Sugich won twice at No. 2 for the Pirates, who dropped a non-league match to the Chargers.
Dos Pueblos is a member of the CIF Southern Section, and the teams played a Southern Section match format, with each team's six singles players playing one set each against the other team's six, and both team's three doubles teams playing each other in one set each.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.