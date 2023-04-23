042123 Righetti swim
Righetti's Noemi Bravo-Guzman swam the 100 butterfly as well as the 100 backstroke at the CIF CIF Central Section Meet last year.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Friday was Senior Day at Righetti for the athletes on the Righetti girls and boys swim teams.

It was a fun, low key affair for the Righetti teams. Morro Bay had relatively small squads, and both Righetti teams won their last respective Mountain League dual meets handily against their Morro Bay counterparts, the girls 216-36, the boys 158-39. The Righetti girls won every event. The Righetti boys won every event except one.

Things will be in an entirely different gear for the Righetti girls next week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

