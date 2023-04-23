Friday was Senior Day at Righetti for the athletes on the Righetti girls and boys swim teams.
It was a fun, low key affair for the Righetti teams. Morro Bay had relatively small squads, and both Righetti teams won their last respective Mountain League dual meets handily against their Morro Bay counterparts, the girls 216-36, the boys 158-39. The Righetti girls won every event. The Righetti boys won every event except one.
Things will be in an entirely different gear for the Righetti girls next week.
The Warriors finished 5-1 in dual meets, with their only loss coming against league front-runner San Luis Obispo. The Warriors will try to beat the Tigers at the Mountain League Finals at Arroyo Grande this coming Thursday. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
The Righetti boys moved to 3-3 in duals with their win Friday.
As for the Righetti girls, "We're really looking forward," to the Mountain League Meet next week, said Righetti senior star Noemi Bravo-Guzman.
"If we can beat (the Tigers), we'll be league co-champions with them," said Righetti coach Janel Powell. "From what I understand, that's the way they do it," when determining the final league standings.
Bravo-Guzman and teammate Madi Piasai both qualified for the CIF State Championships in the 100 backstroke last year, and Bravo-Guzman finished third in the event at the CIF Central Section divisional championships.
Piasai holds the school record in the event, 57.80 seconds. Bravo-Guzman won Thursday in 59.48, an automatic qualifying time for the Division 1 championships. Her best is just off Piasai's, and Bravo-Guzman swam that at the state meet last year.
Piasai was second in 1:02.45, also an automatic qualifying time for the Division 1 meet.
Bravo-Guzman swam the 100 butterfly as well as the 100 backstroke at the sectional meet last year but, "The backstroke is my favorite event," she said.
"I like the underwater action (at the start of the race), I like coming up to the surface and being ahead.
"These are the best conditions we've swam in all year," said Bravo-Guzman. "This is the first time it's been sunny and warm."
Bravo-Guzman and teammate Kirsten Herrmann both went 4-for-4 Thursday. Bravo-Guzman won the 100 butterfly and swam for the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams. Herrmann took the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam for the victorious 400 free relay team as well as the 200 free relay squad.
Two Righetti girls relay teams and Righetti swimmers in four open girls events met the automatic qualifying standard for the Division 1 meet, though Powell confirmed that several of her swimmers had met the standard multiple times earlier in the year.
The Righetti 200 medley relay quartet of Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Bravo-Guzman and Sasha Martinez combined for a 1:54.00, easily under the qualifying standard. The 200 free relay quartet of Piasai, Martinez, Herrmann and Bravo-Guzman won in 1:43.76.
Open event winners Bravo-Guzman in the 100 butterfly (59.35) and 100 backstroke, Cabiles in the 200 individual medley (2:18.16) and Cabiles in the 100 breaststroke (1;09.01) swam automatic qualifying times.
Kristie Chen won the 200 freestyle. Piasai won the 500 freestyle.
Righetti's Antonio Santos went 4-for-4 on the boys side, winning the open 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and swimming for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Teammate Nata Coats won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.48 and the 500 free in 4:45.62, both automatic qualifying times for the Division 1 championships. Coats also swam for the winning 200 freestyle relay squad.
Righetti's winning 200 medley relay team consisted of Brandon Dennett, Gavin Flick, Seth Boyer and Brody Elkin. Santos, Elkin, Flick and Coats teamed for the win in the 200 freestyle relay, and the 400 quartet of Ethan Clowdus, Boyer, Santos and Coats also won.
Flick won the open 200 individual medley. Boyer took the 100 butterfly, Kyle Long won the 100 backstroke and Morro Bay's Ryker Robson won the 50 freestyle.
As for her team's upcoming test against San Luis Obispo, "We're ready," said Powell. "The girls are ready to swim their best times."
Pioneer Valley 8, Cabrillo 0
Pioneer Valley sophomore Cienna Acosta pitched a two-hit complete game, and the Panthers (11-9-1, 7-1) rolled into first place in the Ocean League with a big win at home over the Conquistadores (8-3, 5-2).
Rianna Dulay had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Adrianna Padilla, Desirey Modesto and Kaylee Dolores all had two hits in Pioneer Valley's 11-hit attack, and Padilla drove in two runs. Modesto drove in one.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.