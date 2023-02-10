021023 Righetti GSOC 01
Righetti’s Raquel Schmid (11) celebrates her goal with teammate Bianca Flores against Lompoc earlier this season. The Warriors went unbeaten in league play this year.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Righetti girls soccer team put the wrap on an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, edging Nipomo 2-1 at Nipomo Thursday night.

The Warriors finished the regular season 19-4-1, 13-0-1. The Titans are 5-16-5, 4-8-2, with CIF Central Section playoff pairings set to come out this weekend at press time.

Righetti season scoring leaders Raquel Schmid and Sylena Heredia both tallied once Thursday night. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes made four saves. Ximena Hinojosa-Perez scored the Nipomo goal. Goalie Alexis Acosta kept the Titans close by making nine saves.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

