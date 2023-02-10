The Righetti girls soccer team put the wrap on an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, edging Nipomo 2-1 at Nipomo Thursday night.
The Warriors finished the regular season 19-4-1, 13-0-1. The Titans are 5-16-5, 4-8-2, with CIF Central Section playoff pairings set to come out this weekend at press time.
Righetti season scoring leaders Raquel Schmid and Sylena Heredia both tallied once Thursday night. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes made four saves. Ximena Hinojosa-Perez scored the Nipomo goal. Goalie Alexis Acosta kept the Titans close by making nine saves.
Righetti's girls drew a tough break in the CIF playoffs. Righetti earned the No. 12 seed in Division 1 and will travel to No. 5 seed San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
The Righetti boys (13-5-5, 11-2-1) claimed the Ocean League championship, and the Warriors finished the regular season with a 12-0 rout of Nipomo (4-16-4, 3-7-4) at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Thursday night.
Righetti's boys also caught a tough break in the draw. Righetti is the No. 16 seed in Division 3 and will play at No. 1 Wasco on Tuesday.
Daniel Luganes scored four goals, Isaac Carrillo racked up a few games' worth of assists with five, and eight Righetti players scored. Ace Espinoza and Rosendo Pineda each had a goal and an assist.
Meanwhile, the St. Joseph girls soccer team (20-2-1, 11-2-1) shared the Mountain League championship with San Luis Obispo. The Knights, with a goal by Marissa Jordan and six saves by goalkeeper Remy Waldron, edged Santa Ynez (7-10-2, 5-7-2) 1-0 at Santa Ynez in a regular season finale.
St. Joseph earned the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host Tulare Western on Wednesday.
Lompoc (10-11-1, 8-5-1) edged Pioneer Valley (2-21-2, 1-12-1) 1-0 at Lompoc in an Ocean League game.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Lompoc earned the No. 5 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific on Wednesday in the first round.
Orcutt Academy is the No. 8 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 9 Madera Liberty on Wednesday.
Santa Ynez 3, St. Joseph 2
Aiden Tapia, Tristan Amezcua and Gabriel Beleski all tallied for the Pirates (13-7-5, 9-2-3) who finished a solid second-place Ocean League campaign with a win at St. Joseph (5-11-6, 4-4-6).
Tapia, Tyson Gonzalez and Braeden Melville all had an assist for the Pirates.
In another Ocean League game, Mission Prep (3-9-6, 3-5-6) beat Orcutt Academy (1-19-0, 1-14-0) 3-1 at Mission Prep.
In Mountain League action, Lompoc (7-9-4, 4-6-4) edged Paso Robles (13-11-4, 5-7-2) 2-1 at Lompoc.
Lompoc received the No. 14 seed in Division 4 and will play at No. 3 Lemoore. Santa Ynez is the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Parlier.
St. Joseph is the No. 12 seed in Division 5 and will play at No. 5 Delano Kennedy on Tuesday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.