To say that Elvira Rodriguez has been through a lot and persevered would be understating the child's grit.

The 6-year-old, who is a first grade student at Bill Libbon Elementary School in Santa Maria, "was diagnosed with respiratory hypertension," her father, Paul Rodriguez, said.

"She got over it. She was diagnosed with leukemia at 3 1/2-4 years old. That's in remission. Elvira has a condition with her tracheal rings, that unless they keep growing, she could suffocate. They're growing as she's growing."

