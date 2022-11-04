To say that Elvira Rodriguez has been through a lot and persevered would be understating the child's grit.
The 6-year-old, who is a first grade student at Bill Libbon Elementary School in Santa Maria, "was diagnosed with respiratory hypertension," her father, Paul Rodriguez, said.
"She got over it. She was diagnosed with leukemia at 3 1/2-4 years old. That's in remission. Elvira has a condition with her tracheal rings, that unless they keep growing, she could suffocate. They're growing as she's growing."
Elvira has Down syndrome. Many people with Down syndrome have lower immunity than the general population. Through it all, "She's a happy little girl no matter what she goes through," Paul Rodriguez said of his daughter. "Elvira's health is good."
Thanks to Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties, building contractors, a lot of helpful Righetti High School football players and others, Elvira saw a big wish of hers fulfilled.
The child had wanted a building in which she could do her passion for drawing and coloring, have an easel for her to do her work on, have a miniature toy kitchen and have a space where she could be read to. She has that now, a Sea Shed in her backyard.
The Make-A-Wish foundation helped make it happen and when the appointed day for construction completion arrived, "There were contractors, parents, siblings, the Righetti football players, friends," said Lisa Ortiz, the Make-A-Wish Foundation wish granter.
"Elvira's play shed took the 805 Carpenters Union several weeks to build, but the wish reveal - the day that we decorated, assembled all of her little furniture and gave Elvira her wish, was on Sept. 17," Ortiz said.
Helping with the considerable final touches was where the Righetti football players came into play. "At first, the players didn't seem to know what they would be building," said Ortiz.
Once they found out, said Ortiz, the players quickly went into high gear.
"They put up curtain rods. They put up a canopy," Ortiz said. "The contractors and the players did so much work."
Ortiz said of the Righetti players, "Those young men worked so hard and were so helpful. If it wasn't for them, I don't know if everything would have been built. The boys were amazing."
Paul Rodriguez said, "I believe it was a big experience for (the players)."
Ortiz said the event in general turned out to be quite the occasion.
"Elvira is very, very reserved, and it can take her awhile to warm up to people," said Ortiz. " She warmed up to one of the siblings immediately."
Ortiz said, "Some of Elvira's favorite things are the color pink, Minnie Mouse, balloons. The building is pink inside and out. We had balloons lined up. We all formed a line, Elvira walked through it, and the players and everybody were clapping, cheering her on. It was so touching."
Once the coordinators in the Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties office saw Elvira's name on the list, "They said, 'Oh, we just have to make this girl's wish happen,'" said Ortiz.
"In this case, Estefania Dominguez was the coordinator who made the arrangements," said Ortiz. "The girls in the office don't get enough credit. They're the ones who put things together. I'm like the fairy godmother who grants the wishes."
Ashly Lawshae was a team mom for the Righetti football team this past season. "We look for opportunities for the boys to give back to the community," and helping make Elvira Rodriguez's wish come true seemed like an ideal opportunity, Lawshae said.
"We knew she was wishing for a Sea Shed, a place where she could do the things she wanted to and just be a little girl," said Lawshae.
Ortiz said she reached out to her cousin, Audrey Guizar, who is dating Righetti offensive coordinator Buddy Garcia. Ortiz said Guizar reached out to Garcia concerning Elvira's wish. Lawshae said Guizar also reached out to her.
Garcia swung into action quickly, and helped coordinate the plans for the players to help Elvira's wish come true. The team hosted Elvira as its guest at its Sept. 23 home game, six days after Elvira's wish was granted. She was on the field as the coaches were giving their post-game talk to the team.
Garcia told Elvira, "You are an inspiration to our team."