Head Coach Tony Payne Receives the CIF State Division 5-A runner-up trophy on Dec. 11, 2021. A year after winning a CIF Central Section title and making a state final, Payne is out as Righetti's head coach.
A year ago, Righetti football coach Tony Payne spent his winter leading the Warriors to the program's first CIF championship.
On Thursday, he told his team he was stepping down from his varsity head coaching position at his alma mater.
Payne, who took over the program in 2018, announced that he's resigning to "dedicate more time to his family and his special education classes," a press release from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said.
Payne made the announcement during a team meeting Thursday.
“It’s been an honor to be part of the Warrior football program and a dream come true,’’ said Payne, according to the district. "I love Righetti High School and I’m not going anywhere. I plan to help this program to continue to grow and thrive. I am proud of what we have accomplished in the last 5 years and I am forever grateful for the chance to coach and teach at my alma mater.
"There are so many people that have supported our program and I greatly appreciate all of them. Football is a tough sport for tough kids and I appreciate the commitment and the sacrifice that my Warriors make for this program. Shout out to the 'CHOSEN ONES!!!'"
The school said the search for a new head coach will begin in a few weeks under the guidance of athletic director Kevin Barbarick, according to Righetti Principal Ted Lyon.
“The goal will be to find an individual who is committed to improving our student-athletes as players and citizens,’’ Lyon said, according to the district. “The school is very grateful for coach Payne and his work with our student-athletes over the past five years.’’
Last year, the team captured the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship after going 1-8 during the regular season, finishing 6-9 overall. The Warriors beat Madera Liberty in the Div. 5 final and then beat Irvine Northwood in the state regional final, playing in the state title game in the Bay Area.
Payne, a 1995 graduate of Righetti, has been coaching football on the Central Coast for about 15 years at schools including Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and Righetti. He played two years of football at Hancock College before earning a scholarship to West Texas A&M where he also played a few years. He has a BA Degree from Fresno State.