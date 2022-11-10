A year ago, Righetti football coach Tony Payne spent his winter leading the Warriors to the program's first CIF championship.

On Thursday, he told his team he was stepping down from his varsity head coaching position at his alma mater.

Payne, who took over the program in 2018, announced that he's resigning to "dedicate more time to his family and his special education classes," a press release from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said.

