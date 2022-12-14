These two crosstown rivals had each spent large swaths of time in each other's territory in the second half Tuesday night without either one coming close to scoring.
Righetti broke through in the 37th minute after intermission. Neri Sagvilan took a pass from Manny Gonzalez and knocked it into the Pioneer Valley goal. Thus, the Warriors salvaged a tie with the Panthers in this non-league boys soccer game at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.
Pioneer Valley is 3-0-4. Righetti's record on Maxpreps.com is listed at 2-3-4, but four scores from Warriors games were not reported on the website at press time.
The Panthers led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sebastian Aquino goal Tuesday night. Bryan Guillen notched the assist.
"This gives us some momentum," said Righetti coach Mario Ramos. "We've had a lot of injuries, a lot of guys out sick, so we've had to go with freshmen."
The Warriors are off until they open league play with a 6 p.m. home game against Santa Ynez Jan. 3. At press time, the Panthers were slated to play a league game at Lompoc at 6:15 p.m. Thursday night. Pioneer Valley is 1-0-0 in league play after beating Atascadero earlier this season.
Santa Maria 6, St. Joseph 0
The Saints (7-2-0) blanked the Knights (1-4-0) in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Details were unavailable.
Jackson Ollenburger dropped in 31 points and Caleb Cassidy, with 24 points and 16 rebounds, had a big double-double for the Pirates (5-3) as they rolled to a non-league win against the Rams (5-3) at home.
Landon Lassahn scored 10 points for Santa Ynez.
Valley Christian Academy 62, Maricopa 15
The Lions (5-2, 3-0) overwhelmed the Indians (1-5, 1-3) in a Coast Valley League game at Maricopa.
Orcutt Academy 55, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 46
The Spartans (4-5) beat the Grizzlies (3-1) in a non-league game at Lakeview Junior High School.
The Titans (5-5) beat the Braves (2-6) in a non-league game at Lompoc.
The Rams (3-5) beat the Pirates (4-7) in a low-scoring non-league game at Cate.
Helina Pecile led the Pirates with eight points and six rebounds. Jadyn Gardner and Lexi Molera racked up seven points and three rebounds apiece for the Pirates.
Kylie LaPointe and Elena Sleiman both gave Santa Ynez a good floor game. LaPointe grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals. Sleiman had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. LaPointe and Sleiman both scored two points.
Nipomo 71, Pioneer Valley 30
The Titans (6-1) cruised to a non-league win at home against the Panthers (0-6).
Ten Nipomo players scored, and Belle Simonson put in 17 points for the Titans. Makennah Simonson and Kayden Sanders scored 12 points each, and Mikayla Mckee racked up nine.
No Pioneer Valley stats were available.
Valley Christian 66, Maricopa 15
The Lions (4-5) rolled to a non-league road win against the Indians (0-3).
Valley Christian Academy 66, Santa Maria 52
Junior VCA guard Jacob Sanders racked up a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the Lions (5-2) beat the Saints (3-3) in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym the night before winning a Coast Valley League game at Maricopa.
"(Sanders) scored 13 points in the first quarter and set the tone (for us)," said VCA coach Christopher Maples.
The teams were tied at 17-all going into the second quarter. "Sanders' play created scoring opportunities (for the other Lions) in the second quarter," said Maples. "This led us to a 33-24 lead at halftime."
VCA built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and went on to the non-league win.
VCA senior forward Sean Swain scored 15 points, and Lions senior guard Gavin Edick added 12. Swain and Edick both snared seven rebounds.
"This was a good team win for us," said Maples. "Jacob had a great game attacking the basket, but so many guys made key plays at critical times for us. Gavin made a 3 as the shot clock expired. There were put-backs by Sean and Dylan Smith," for baskets. "There was great blue collar play by Seth Walker. But we can't be satisfied."
Jorge Adame and Angel Albarenga led the Saints with 12 points each. Santa Maria will host Coast Union at 6:15 p.m. in a Thursday night non-league game. VCA will host its tournament starting next Tuesday.
McFarland 76, Orcutt Academy 67
The Cougars (6-3) shot 59 percent from the floor (29-for-49) and beat the Spartans in a non-league game at Lakeview Junior High School.
Deven McCullough led balanced Cougars scoring with 23 points. Jesus Martinez and Christopher Samaniego scored 15 points apiece for McFarland, and Isaac Herrera put in 10.
Santiago Pedrazzi had 25 points for Orcutt Academy and Trenton Buzard added 17.
Santa Maria 55, Valley Christian Academy 26
The Saints (8-3) rolled to a non-league win against the Lions at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
VCA dropped to 3-5 with the loss, then moved to 4-5 with a non-league win at Maricopa Tuesday.
Monday night, Brianna Hill racked up a double-double with 14 rebounds, and 11 points in balanced Santa Maria scoring.
Aaliyah Juarez and Phoebe Becerra scored 13 points apiece for the Saints. Juarez pulled down nine rebounds and Becerra snagged seven. Yuridia Ramos scored 10 points for Santa Maria.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.