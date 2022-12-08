The Righetti boys wrestling team turned its Mountain League match at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley into a pin-fest Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Righetti and Pioneer Valley girls wrestled to a 42-42 draw.
Righetti's Jeremiah Villaros took a 19-6 major decision at 152 pounds, mathematically clinching the win for the Warriors in the process. Adrian Eisner racked up a pin at 2:43 for the Panthers at 195. Every other boys match, save for the two forfeit wins the visitors garnered, ended with a pin for a Righetti wrestler as the Warriors rolled to a 76-6 win.
Though hit hard by graduation, the Warriors turned in another impressive outing. Righetti finished third in a 19-team field in the Old Dutch Classic that it hosted last Saturday. The tournament is named after former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten.
"We graduated a handful of seniors, and a lot of sophomores and juniors have been stepping into the lineup," said veteran Righetti coach Andrew Domingues after his team won by 70 points Tuesday night.
"I think we're off to a great start. The guys are competing tough, competing hungry."
Braeden Amber led off in the boys match with a pin in 1:04 for Righetti at 113. In the lower weight classes, Warriors Jeremy Oani (120 pounds), Kaleb Robles (126), Jordan Rochester (138) and Sergio Sandoval (145) followed with pins of their own.
Righetti's Owen Hammel led the upper weights portion of the match with a pin in 3:03 at 160 pounds. Nate Martinez (170), Nathaniel Northrop (182), Eddie Zarate (220) and Matthew Graack (285) all racked up pins for the Warriors in the upper weights as well.
Martinez needed less than a minute to finish the job in his match, and it was the same for Robles at 126. Northrop, who won the title at 182 pounds at The Old Dutch Classic, finished with a first-round pin as well.
Righetti's Justin Cortez, at 106 pounds, and Ryan Romano, at 132, notched forfeit wins Tuesday night. Oani was impressive again Tuesday night after winning the 113-pound title at The Old Dutch Classic.
The Righetti girls forfeited four weight classes (Pioneer Valley forfeited one) but still managed to get a draw.
Pioneer Valley girls winners included Anahis Jenorio at 121 pounds, Katria St. Teresa at 126, Delila Elenes at 143, Maria Cruz, by forfeit, at 150 pounds, Dani Sierra, by forfeit, at 160, Yedi Jimenez, by pin, at 170, Mayrani Santiago, by forfeit, at 189 and Anne Maria Garcia, by forfeit, at 235.
Righetti girls winners included Annette Torres at 101 pounds, Suri Bettencourt at 107, Miceala Correa, by forfeit, at 111, Soleil Bautista at 116, Yatziri Ramirez at 131 and Araly Gonzalez at 137.
Pioneer Valley is coming off a golden 2021-22 season. The Panthers won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters championship after winning at the Central Coast Athletic Association and Central Section Area 1 meets.
Oani is a senior who has had a decorated wrestling career at Righetti.
"I made it to the state meet last year and lost in the last round of the blood rounds, before the matches that determine the order of the top eight placers," said Oani.
"My goal this year is to get into the top eight at the state meet."
Oani has split a lot of time between 113 and 120 pounds. "I like 113 best," said Oani. "I'm more comfortable at 113. It's more my weight and my size."
Righetti will compete at the Curt Mettler Tournament at Elk Grove Saturday. Elk Grove won the team championship at the Old Dutch Classic.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.