 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Righetti boys wrestling team turned its Mountain League match at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley into a pin-fest Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Righetti and Pioneer Valley girls wrestled to a 42-42 draw.

Righetti's Jeremiah Villaros took a 19-6 major decision at 152 pounds, mathematically clinching the win for the Warriors in the process. Adrian Eisner racked up a pin at 2:43 for the Panthers at 195. Every other boys match, save for the two forfeit wins the visitors garnered, ended with a pin for a Righetti wrestler as the Warriors rolled to a 76-6 win.

Though hit hard by graduation, the Warriors turned in another impressive outing. Righetti finished third in a 19-team field in the Old Dutch Classic that it hosted last Saturday. The tournament is named after former long-time Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

