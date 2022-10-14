The 13th edition of this Battle for the Shield between these Foster Road rivals Friday night was more of a battle than the final score would indicate.

The bottom line, however, was that heavily favored St. Joseph came away with a 34-7 Mountain League win at Righetti. The Knights are 7-1, 5-0. The Warriors fell to 1-7, 0-5.

St. Joseph, which has held the top area football ranking all year, has won the last eight games between the two teams. The Knights lead the all-time series 9-4.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you