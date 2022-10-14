The 13th edition of this Battle for the Shield between these Foster Road rivals Friday night was more of a battle than the final score would indicate.
The bottom line, however, was that heavily favored St. Joseph came away with a 34-7 Mountain League win at Righetti. The Knights are 7-1, 5-0. The Warriors fell to 1-7, 0-5.
St. Joseph, which has held the top area football ranking all year, has won the last eight games between the two teams. The Knights lead the all-time series 9-4.
Carter Vargas rushed for 117 yards and two short touchdown runs Friday night. St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 198 yards and tossed touchdown passes of 28 yards to Colin Fasse in the first half and 30 yards to a wide open Fasse in the second. Fasse finished with 10 catches for 119 yards.
Oscar Magallon took a short backward toss from Mensah and went around right end for a 3-yard touchdown run at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter. The Warriors averted being shut out when quarterback Braden Claborn swept right end for a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:01 to play.
With the Warriors working to shut off the deep stuff from the big-play Knights offense, Mensah made things work with mainly short passes. However, he hit enough downfield stuff to net almost 200 yards through the air.
"We were just taking what the defense gave us," said Mensah. "We'd do the short passes, then when (the Righetti defensive backs came up), the longer passes would open up."
The final score doesn't say so, but the Righetti defense actually won a lot of battles against the St. Joseph offense. However, the Knights offense won plenty of battles too, and the visitors often hit for a big play when they needed it most.
Case in point: With St. Joseph facing third-and-20 from the Righetti 28 in the second quarter, Mensah threw the ball for Fasse who gathered it amidst tight coverage near the St. Joseph sideline a few yards deep in the Righetti end zone.
Righetti racked up 14 first downs and ran the ball for 158 yards. However, the bottom line for the St. Joseph defense was that the unit gave up just seven points. The Knights have yielded a total of 41 points in five league games.
"When your defense allows seven points or gets a shutout (the Knights have one in league games so far this year), it takes a lot of pressure off the offense," said Mensah.
"We know that our defense will have to bend but not break for us to be successful in the playoffs," said Knights linebacker-running back Tanner Wood.
Wood and two-way lineman Jorge Hernandez helped the Knights defense keep the Warriors to a single touchdown. Several Righetti plays that looked promising wound up going for short gains thanks to the fast-closing St. Joseph defensive pursuit.
"That's what we do - we rally to the ball, gang tackle," said Wood.
The Warriors were hit with some tough breaks. With Righetti down 21-0, a holding penalty wiped out an eight-yard Marco Leal touchdown run for the home team on the first possession of the second half.
Righetti's best player on offense, Isaiah Abrigo, went out with an injury early in the first half. Abrigo was on the bench with an ice pack on his shoulder the rest of the way.
"The Righetti offense was challenging, but our coaches, as they always do, prepared us well, really breaking things down for us on film," said Hernandez.
"At the end of the day, we're going to make the adjustments we need to make on defense and get the job done."
St. Joseph, with 217 yards rushing and 198 passing, had a balanced offense. Claborn was Righetti's leading rusher with 52 yards. The Warriors had just 81 yards passing.
Both teams have 7 p.m. Friday home league games next week, Righetti against Mission Prep, St. Joseph against nemesis Lompoc.
The Knights will go after their first football win against a Lompoc team in school history when they take on the Braves.
