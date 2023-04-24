The Righetti baseball team played its two biggest games of the year Saturday and won both.
With first place at stake, Righetti swept a doubleheader from host Arroyo Grande, 13-3 and 9-7 in eight innings, to stay atop the Mountain League. The Warriors, who have lost once in their last 15 games, moved to 17-6, 10-0. The Eagles fell to 15-9, 7-3 and slipped into third place behind St. Joseph.
The first game in the Righetti-Arroyo Grande doubleheader was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Ricky Smith had two hits and three RBIs for Righetti in the opener. Ben Munoz and Adrian Santini drove in two runs apiece. The Eagles scored all of their runs against Righetti right-hander Alex Robles in the fifth inning but couldn't score enough to avoid getting run-ruled when Robles nailed down the third out.
Seven Warriors had at least one hit, and Caden Cuccia and Jayden Perez had two apiece.
JJ Ughoc racked up three hits and four RBIs for Righetti in the second game. Tobin Thomas amassed two hits and two RBIs.
The second game had three lead changes in the first three innings, and the Eagles got to the usually solid Cuccia for five runs on four hits in the first.
Gabe Moralez steadied things for Righetti. He gave up two runs in 4.1 innings. Riley Bassett, Righetti's fourth pitcher, didn't allow a hit, got the last two outs and put the win away for Righetti.
St. Joseph sweeps Templeton
The Knights (13-9, 9-1) kept pace with Righetti with a 4-0, 5-2 doubleheader sweep at Templeton (5-16, 0-10).
Strong pitching helped carry St. Joseph Saturday. Omar Reynoso threw a four-hit shutout in the opener. Hunter Hammond pitched a complete game in the second game.
AJ Stollberg had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights in the first game. Nikolas Peinado had three hits in the second. Erik Furness did not have a hit for St. Joseph in the second game, but he did have two RBIs.
Righetti will play a league game Tuesday at Paso Robles at 4:30 p.m. and host the Bearcats at 4:30 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph will host Arroyo Grande Tuesday and play at Arroyo Grande Friday in 4:30 p.m. games. If Righetti and Arroyo Grande both sweep, Righetti will wrap up the league championship.
Righetti will host St. Joseph in a May 6 doubleheader to finish the regular season for both teams.
Lompoc takes two from Santa Ynez
Matt Kovach racked up 10 RBIs total in the doubleheader which the Braves swept 18-3, 14-8 at Lompoc, and Kovach hit a grand slam in the second game.
Jack Jones pitched a complete game for Lompoc in the opener. Kasch Karaskhwiecz hit a two-run home run, and Rudy Elizondo and Jacob Escobedo had four hits each in the doubleheader.
In other league action, San Luis Obispo (11-9, 6-4) swept a doubleheader at Paso Robles (2-18, 1-9) 9-5, 4-0.
Pioneer Valley 11, Santa Maria 1 (6 innings, run rule)
Elias Giddings had three hits and drove in five runs as the Panthers (12-4-1, 7-1) won at Santa Maria (3-15, 2-6) and stayed even with first-place Atascadero (19-4, 9-1) in the loss column.
Thomas Zepeda drove in two runs for Pioneer Valley and Estevan Fonseca pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits.
Atascadero stayed atop the league standings with a 7-4 win at Morro Bay (7-9, 4-4).
Cabrillo 17, Orcutt Academy 0 (5 innings, run rule)
Gage Mattis and Gabe Barraza combined on a two-hitter, and the Conquistadores (18-4, 8-2) rolled to a win at Elks Field and stayed in the thick of the league race, just behind Atascadero and Pioneer Valley.
Mattis, the starter, pitched the first four innings to move to 9-1 on the year.
Landon Mabery had four hits and four RBIs for Cabrillo, and Thomas Kiesling amassed two hits and three RBIs. Sean Downey drove in three runs. Spencer Gallimore had three hits and two RBIs, and Gavin Rodriguez drove in two runs.
Isaiah Weichinger, Tyler Villard and Anthony Orozco had a hit apiece for the Spartans (0-11-1, 0-10).
Mission Prep 14, Nipomo 3
Michael Knight had two hits and drove in a run for the Titans (5-16, 0-8) who lost to the Royals (14-9, 6-4) at Mission Prep.
Righetti 4, Thousand Oaks 0
Righetti freshman right-hander Emily Fortin pitched a two-hit complete game and the Warriors (7-11) took their fourth straight win by beating the Lancers (8-18) at Thousand Oaks.
Sereniti Lopez backed Fortin with three hits, including a double, and two runs batted in.
In Friday Ocean League action, San Luis Obispo beat Orcutt Academy 11-6, and Nipomo defeated Santa Maria 11-1.
Velen Velazquez had three hits and two RBIs for Orcutt Academy. Cathy Sibley had two hits and drove in two runs. Nipomo (8-5, 7-1) remained tied for first place with Pioneer Valley (11-9-1, 7-1), which beat Cabrillo 8-0 at home Friday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.