When it came to the next stop in his respective athletic and academic careers, choosing Sonoma State was an easy call for Righetti senior catcher Brodie Miller to make.

When it came to other schools being in the running when it came to making his choice, Miller said there were none. "It was always Sonoma State," he said.

Miller spoke during a signing ceremony for him in the Righetti cafeteria Monday night. Brodie Miller's parents, Melissa and Rob, were in attendance.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

