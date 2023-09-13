Last year, the Righetti girls tennis team won one match.
This year, the Warriors are near the top of the Ocean League standings.
Righetti moved to 6-3, 6-2 with a 9-0 win at home Tuesday over Orcutt Academy (4-5, 4-4) to finish the first half of league matches. Both teams are closing in on the .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for entry into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
Identical twins Ella and Keira Wildhagen, along with sophomore Brooke Shuffield, were on that 2022 Righetti team that had a tough time of it last year. They are all an integral part of a Warriors team this year that is having a successful season under first-year coach Mike Roberson.
"I think we'll do good in the playoffs," Keira Wildhagen said.
"The Mountain League is pretty intense. It's more relaxed in the Ocean League, and it's been a lot more fun," said Ella Wildhagen. "I've made a lot more friends who play on other teams in the Ocean League."
Besides, "Our team chemistry is better this year," said Shuffield. The Wildhagens are both third-year varsity players. Shuffield is in her second year on the Righetti varsity.
Roberson is a veteran area baseball and softball coach. He was the manager of the Orcutt 14U All Star team that won the Babe Ruth 14U World Series last month. His Righetti tennis team is rolling along.
Shuffield and Ella Wildhagen did not drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles Tuesday. Keira Wildhagen and partner Gabriela Bailey rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2.
Though the Wildhagens are identical twins, there was a distinguishing feature about them Tuesday. Ella wore a visor. Keira did not.
Orcutt Academy singles players Emma Fields and Emma Enos pushed the Wildhagens Tuesday, but the sisters came away with wins. Ella Wildhagen downed Fields 6-1, 7-5 in the No. 1 singles match, and Keira Wildhagen rallied for a 3-6, 6-3 (10-7) win over Enos at No. 2.
Minseo Kim and Kara Yang won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles to complete the doubles sweep for the Warriors going into singles play. Shuffield cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.
Kaia Garza won in straight sets for Righetti at No. 3 singles, and freshman Brooke Kerman did the same at No. 4 to remain unbeaten on the year. Jade Reyes rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) win at No. 6.
The Wildhagens' preferences are different when it comes to playing singles and doubles.
"I really like playing doubles a lot," said Keira Wildhagen. "I really like playing doubles with my partner." Roberson has mixed his doubles combinations this year, at times playing the Wildhagens together and sometimes putting them with different partners.
Ella Wildhagen said, "I definitely like playing singles better. I feel like I can move around better in singles.
"In singles, I feel like I get more of a chance of knowing how to play against the other girl, I feel I know where to hit the ball to the other side to make it hard for her to get."
As fpr Shuffield, "I prefer singles, for sure," she said emphatically.
The Central Section is playing a new format this year, with teams playing doubles matches first.
The new format does have its advantages, Keira Wildhagen said. "Playing doubles first gives you a chance to stretch out for your singles matches."
When it comes to the new format vs. the old format, though, the Wildhagens and Shuffield all emphatically said they prefer the old one.
The new format makes for longer matches, they noted, with every match going best-of-three sets. Under the new format, if the match outcome was decided after singles play, the doubles teams would play an eight-game pro set if the coaches agreed to that.
Now, "We're out here longer, and I have homework," said Ella Wildhagen.
Righetti is scheduled to play a home league match against Mission Prep Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Orcutt Academy is slated to play a league match at Morro Bay at the same time.
Cabrillo 9, Nipomo 0
The Conquistadores (8-0, 8-0) completed a perfect first half of Ocean League play with a win at Nipomo.
Ella Luther, Ava Nosr and Tobyn Jory all earned a singles and doubles point for Cabrillo. Luther and Nosr won in straight sets in the No. 1 doubles match, and Luther, at No. 1, and Nosr, at No. 2, both won their singles sets. Nipomo's Alice Deutsch pushed Luther in their match, but Luther eventually won 6-4, 6-4.
All of the Cabrillo wins were in straight sets. Jory teamed with Rayna Dinio for a win at No. 2 doubles and won at No. 4 singles.
Peydon Townes, at No. 3, Gabriella Pulido, at No. 5, and Brynn Willey, at No. 6, each gave the Conquistadores a singles point. Emily Ramirez and Merisa Godoy, at No. 3, earned a Cabrillo doubles point.
Lompoc 6, Templeton 3
The Braves (4-1, 4-1) moved back into the win column with a Mountain League win against the Eagles at the Templeton Tennis Ranch. Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc last week for the reigning Division 3 champions' first loss since 2021.
Templeton led 2-1 after the doubles portion, but the Braves took five of the six singles matches. Lola Soukup and Ava Velasco gave the Braves their singles win then the Lompoc singles players delivered.
Arroyo Grande 6, Santa Ynez 3
The Eagles took a Mountain League win over the Pirates in this match at Santa Ynez.
Paige Halme and Natalie O'Shaughnessy, at No. 2 doubles, and Danielle Hyland and Grace Sugich, at No. 3, won to give the Pirates two of the three doubles points, but the Eagles took five of the six singles matches.
Morea Noretto won in straight sets at No. 3 to give Santa Ynez its lone singles point. Elliane Cha and Amelia Taylor Hall, at No. 1, teamed to give Arroyo Grande its doubles wins and won their Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches respectively in straight sets.
Doubles teams played an eight-game pro set instead of the customary best-of-three doubles sets in the Central Section format.
Girls volleyball
Atascadero 3, Cabrillo 1
The Greyhounds (10-9, 6-0) beat the Conquistadores (9-5, 5-2) in an Ocean League match at Cabrillo. Set scores were 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-23.
Eliana Core led the Conqs with five solo blocks, four kills and a block assist.
In other Ocean League action, Lompoc (3-4, 3-3) swept Orcutt Academy (1-9, 0-5) 3-0. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, 25-16. Nipomo (8-3, 5-1) swept Santa Maria (3-6, 2-5) at Nipomo in another Ocean League match. Set scores were unavailable.