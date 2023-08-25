In Lompoc's first school year in the CIF Central Section, the Lompoc girls tennis team won the Division 3 championship.
The No. 10 Braves took their game on the road and won at four higher seeds, including 5-4 at No. 1 Kerman to win the championship. Before all that, Lompoc roared through the Ocean League unbeaten to win the league title.
With its 2023 season about to begin, Lompoc has received the news many league champions from a prior season have received - the Braves have been bumped up to a higher league, in this case the Mountain League.
"I do think we have a chance to compete in that league," said Lompoc coach Michael Montross. "We lost 6-3 to (Mountain League member) Santa Ynez in a non-league match last year. That was a pretty competitive match."
Paso Robles, another Mountain League team, beat Lompoc in the Braves' season opener. That match and the Santa Ynez defeat marked Lompoc's only two losses on the year. The Braves beat the No. 7 Bearcats at Paso Robles in the first round of the playoffs.
This year, "Hopefully we'll be competitive and make (the playoffs)," said Montross. A Central Section team must have a regular season winning percentage of at least .300 to be eligible to apply for entry into the playoffs.
The Braves, with a good core of returnees, seem optimistic going into the season, which won't start for awhile. Lompoc will open Aug. 29 at Santa Ynez.
"We didn't lose our whole team," said Lompoc singles player Lola Soukup. "The majority of our team is still here."
"I definitely think we have a chance to make another good post-season run next year," said Gabi Arias, who is another returning singles player.
The Braves bid a fond farewell to the graduated Vera Ortiz, a foreign exchange student from Spain who was their top singles player last year. However, Montross said he has six returners who figure to form most of the core of his 2023 team.
Three prominent juniors, Soukup, Arias and Emma White, return. Arias was No. 3 in the singles lineup last year, White was No. 4 and Soukup was No. 5.
White helped catapult Lompoc to the Division 3 championship by rallying from a set and 4-1 down to win her best-of-three sets match in the title match at Kerman.
Rianna Stouppe also returns. Stouppe was Lompoc's No. 2 singles player last year.
"It's not set yet, but right now Rianna is the one who is likely to take the No. 1 spot on our singles ladder," Montross said during a team practice early in the month.
Ava Velasco, a top doubles player for the Braves last year, is back. So is Mia Jansen, Lompoc's No. 1 junior varsity player last season.
"Our varsity team ladder is one-through-nine," said Montross. "We've got the six returners, and we'll looking to fill the other three spots."
Besides the returners, Arias and White have been buoyed by the team response to summer workouts.
"I've been working out all summer, since July, and so has the team," said White.
The Braves have a big task ahead of them with the move to a tougher league, but White and Arias sounded confident that their team will pass the test.
"I think we'll have a strong challenge, moving up a league, but we will be a better, stronger team for it," said White.
"It will make us better players," said Arias.
