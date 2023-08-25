2023 Lompoc tennis.jpeg
Lompoc High tennis players, from left, Gabi Arias, Lola Soukup and Emma White will lead the Braves into a 2023 that follows a CIF championship campaign in 2022. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

In Lompoc's first school year in the CIF Central Section, the Lompoc girls tennis team won the Division 3 championship.

The No. 10 Braves took their game on the road and won at four higher seeds, including 5-4 at No. 1 Kerman to win the championship. Before all that, Lompoc roared through the Ocean League unbeaten to win the league title.

With its 2023 season about to begin, Lompoc has received the news many league champions from a prior season have received - the Braves have been bumped up to a higher league, in this case the Mountain League.

