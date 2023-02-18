Righetti junior goalkeeper Regina Reyes was rock steady in goal for the Warriors all season.

The Warriors finished 19-5-1 and, with Reyes in goal, gave up just 20 goals all year and posted 14 shutouts. The Warriors, who won the Ocean League championship with a 13-0-1 league campaign, saw their season end with a 2-1 loss at San Luis Obispo in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

Before the Warriors did, Reyes made a total of 12 saves as the Warriors won twice to complete the 13-0-1 run to the title. Reyes is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters, for the week ending Feb. 11.

