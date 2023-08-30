Pioneer Valley's Marissa Dollinger was the medalist with a 47, and Cabrillo was the top team with a team score of 302 at the Ocean League Mini Tournament No. 1 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village Monday.

Golfers played nine holes. Dollinger was the first Pioneer Valley medalist in a girls golf tournament in school history.

Pioneer Valley, with a team score of 306, finished second behind Cabrillo. Templeton came in third at 328. Morro Bay (332), Nipomo (335), Orcutt Academy (340), Santa Maria (363) and Mission Prep (no team score) followed.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

