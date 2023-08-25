Santa Ynez sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard has earned the inaugural area Player of the Week award for the 2023-24 school year, as determined by Times voters for the week ending Aug. 19.
Pritchard played sparingly behind Luke Gildred last year. In his first game as Santa Ynez's regular starting quarterback, Pritchard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Pirates opened their season with a 54-12 win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc on Aug. 18.
The sophomore earned 6,987 votes, 58 percent of the total votes cast. Pritchard completed eight of his 13 passes for 179 yards in Santa Ynez's season debut. He threw one interception.
Pioneer Valley senior running back Allan Jimenez was the runner-up in the field of six. Jimenez garnered 4,515 votes, 37 percent of the total.
Jimenez ran for two second-half touchdowns as the Panthers came from behind twice to edge Bakersfield Independence 17-14 at Pioneer Valley in another season opener.
There were four lead changes in the second half. Jimenez scored the winning touchdown with about three minutes left in the second half.
Here is a summary of the rest of the field, and the candidates' accomplishments.
Malachi Jordan, Santa Maria, 268 votes
The senior wide receiver caught 10 passes from Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena for 127 yards total, including a 63-yarder for the longest touchdown play of the night.
Jordan pulled in a long Elena pass, stepped out of a would-be tackle and sprinted in for the last touchdown as the Saints beat East Bakersfield 31-7 at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus in the season opener for both teams.
Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez, 216 votes
DeForest rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the big Santa Ynez win over Cabrillo.
Elena threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, picking up where he left off from a strong second half of the season last year. Elena completed 27 of his 35 passes. He threw one interception.
Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley
The senior kicker booted a 26-yard field goal in the first half, and that was the difference as Pioneer Valley edged Independence.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.