The dress rehearsals are over. The 2023 Mountain and Ocean League football campaigns will begin this week.

Both campaigns will start with Thursday night games at 7 p.m. Mission Prep will host Santa Ynez at Cal Poly in a Mountain League opener. Cabrillo will host San Obispo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in an Ocean League game. The visiting Tigers shared the Ocean League title with eventual state 6-A and CIF Central Section Division 5 champion Atascadero.

There will be three Friday night Mountain league games and two Friday night Ocean League games. Ocean League member Templeton will host Bakersfield West Friday night in a non-league game. Valley Christian Academy will play an eight-man non-league game at Cate in Carpinteria Saturday at 2 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

