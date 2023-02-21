SY beats Righetti.jpg
Buy Now

The Santa Ynez basketball team poses for a photo after beating Righetti in the first round of the playoffs last week. Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles and the Pirates beat Righetti 57-51 on Feb. 15. Santa Ynez then lost to Bakersfield West in the quarterfinals on Friday.

 Contributed

The playoff run for the Santa Ynez boys basketball team ended in the quarterfinals on Friday.

After the Pirates started their postseason with a win over area foe Righetti on Feb. 15, the Pirates lost at No. 4 seed Bakersfield West on Friday.

In the first-round win, Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles, and the No. 5 Pirates beat No. 12 Righetti 57-51 at Santa Ynez in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Ollenburger scored 19 points and snared 11 rebounds. Cassidy scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you