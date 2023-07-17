Santa Maria varsity football players Botros Akkari and Angel Sotelo put in their work at the Saints’ second annual golf tournament benefit that the Santa Maria football program hosted at the Santa Maria Country Club Friday.
They hung out with teammates who were also working at the tournament. They also met scores of members of the Saints’ football community while supervising holes one and eight, where the hole in one contests were held.
Foursomes played 18 holes.
“It’s really fun,” said Akkari, a defensive back and wide receiver who will begin his fourth varsity season when the Saints open at home against East Bakersfield Aug. 18.
“You meet a lot of new people, bond with a lot of people who played back in the day.”
Akkari and Sotelo, a linebacker and H-back who is about to start his second year on the Santa Maria varsity, both worked at the tournament for the second year Friday.
“I really like meeting new people, bonding with my teammates, bonding with alumni,” said Sotelo.
“People were telling me stories from when they were playing,” in decades past, said Sotelo.
All proceeds from the event were designated to benefit the Santa Maria football program.
Santa Maria varsity head coach Albert Mendoza said, “We had about 80 players this year, about the same as last year.
“We hope to expand it. The maximum number of players we can get is 136. We’d like to get 100 to 120 players.”
Besides generating money for the football program, Mendoza said, the event gives his players a chance to strengthen their ties in the Saints football community.
“They’ll meet people who say, ‘Hey, I played in the 80’s and so forth,’” said Mendoza.
A silent auction wrapped up during a post-tournament dinner inside the country club, and a live auction took place. The live auction took in approximately $10,350.
The biggest single seller was a Hard Rock Hotel package to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico that was sold to two bidders for $1,000 each.
The winning low gross foursome, with a team score of 56, consisted of Ed Juarez, Jaime Lopez, and Jared and Nate Bailey.
The winning low net foursome, with a team score of 45, consisted of Steve and Marian Lavagnino, Cory Bantilan and Joe Holicky.
