SMHS Saints golf fundraiser
Buy Now

Santa Maria varsity football players Botros Akkari, left, and Angel Sotelo put in their work at the Saints’ second annual golf tournament benefit that the Santa Maria football program hosted at the Santa Maria Country Club Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Santa Maria varsity football players Botros Akkari and Angel Sotelo put in their work at the Saints’ second annual golf tournament benefit that the Santa Maria football program hosted at the Santa Maria Country Club Friday.

They hung out with teammates who were also working at the tournament. They also met scores of members of the Saints’ football community while supervising holes one and eight, where the hole in one contests were held.

Foursomes played 18 holes.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0