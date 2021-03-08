Player Profile: Ryan Bower Lompoc RHP (2008-2011) 6-foot, 180 pounds Logged 246 innings in four varsity seasons

Struck out 256 batters during his career

Had a 2.59 ERA during LHS career

Pitched Lompoc to CIF title game in 2011

Co-Pitcher of the Year in LPL as a senior

Most baseball coaches look for one key trait in a pitcher: Are they reliable?

Managers want to be sure they can depend on a pitcher to keep their team in the game every time they take the hill.

Lompoc's Ryan Bower had that ability in spades.

Bower was clearly one of the most reliable pitchers the area has seen over the past decade. For that, he's the next nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award.

Though the right-hander was someone coach Jim Allen did rely on, Bower's senior season wasn't just dependable, it was downright dominant.

Bower threw 93 2/3 innings that year, allowing just 62 hits while striking out 99 batters. He had a 1.35 ERA and went 8-6, throwing 10 complete games to help the Braves make the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title game in 2011.

Bower was so reliable during his LHS career that he threw at least 45 innings all four seasons.

For his career, he totaled 246 innings and went 23-17 with 15 career complete games. He finished his days in blue with a 2.59 ERA.

He logged 45 1/3 innings as a freshman, going 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA. Over 54 innings as a sophomore, Bower went 6-5 with two complete games and a 3.24 ERA.

Then, as a junior in 2010, Bower went 6-3 with a 3.04 ERA over 43 innings. He struck out 61 batters that year.

For his career, Bower struck out 256 batters while giving up just 194 hits.

The former Lompoc ace, though, wasn't just a pitcher. He could also hit. He batted .302 over 107 games, smacking 87 hits with 55 runs, 60 RBIs, 14 doubles, a triple and a homer.

Bower hit .390 as a sophomore with 19 runs scored and 23 RBIs. He hit .322 as a senior with 13 runs and 14 RBIs.

Bower was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 5 first team after his outstanding postseason in the spring of 2011. In the five playoff games, Bower pitched 25 innings, allowing one earned run on 14 hits with 30 strikeouts. He also earned All-LPL co-pitcher of the year with Cabrillo’s Thomas White in 2011.

When Lompoc made the CIF final in 2011, of course Bower was chosen to pitch against Oak Hill. Lompoc scored three runs in the top of the seventh to cut the Oak Hill lead to 4-3, but just couldn't scratch across any more and lost 4-3 at UC Riverside.

“When you get guys who fight and fight and fight — that’s all you can ask for,” Allen said after that game. “They gave themselves an opportunity to win but they came up a bit short. But they have nothing to hang their heads about.”

That just about summed up Bower's days at Lompoc High: He'd fight not just every inning, but just about every pitch. And he always gave the Braves a chance to win.

In that title game loss to Oak Hill, Bower pitched struck out seven and allowed one earned run against a team that came in with a .348 batting average.

Bower continued to eat up innings after high school, playing two seasons at Hancock College. Bower threw 71 innings as a freshman in 2012 and had an ERA of 5.17 to earn First Team All-Conference honors.

The right-hander returned to Hancock in 2014 and had another stellar season. He went 7-5 with a 2.53 ERA over 92 2/3 innings. He struck out 78 batters and allowed just 72 hits that year.