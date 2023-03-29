Opposing strikers did not have much luck when it came to getting anything past Santa Ynez senior goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero.

Guerrero is the boys Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Mission Prep senior striker Tristan Wouters is the league MVP. Wouters amassed 19 goals and eight assists on the season.

Mario Ramos of Righetti is the league Coach of the Year. Ramos guided the Warriors to the Ocean League championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

