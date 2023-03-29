Opposing strikers did not have much luck when it came to getting anything past Santa Ynez senior goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero.
Guerrero is the boys Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Mission Prep senior striker Tristan Wouters is the league MVP. Wouters amassed 19 goals and eight assists on the season.
Mario Ramos of Righetti is the league Coach of the Year. Ramos guided the Warriors to the Ocean League championship.
Righetti has four players on the All-Ocean League First Team, including senior midfielder Isaac Carrillo, junior midfielder Ace Espinosa, sophomore forward Danny Lagunas and senior defender Alexis Alonzo.
A trio of Santa Ynez midfielders are on the All-League First Team, including senior Aiden Tapia, and juniors Rafael Beleski and Tristan Amezcua. Templeton senior midfielders Lucas Hamor and Davin Cooper, along with Morro Bay senior midfielder Jesus Ruvalcaba and Righetti freshman goal keeper Nick Calderon, round out the First Team.
Righetti has three players on the All-Ocean League Second Team, including senior midfielder Rosendo Pineta, junior defender Matthew Espino and freshman forward Andres Cardenas.
Santa Ynez and Templeton each have two players on the Second Team, junior midfielder Erik Salinas and forward Braeden Melville for Santa Ynez, and senior midfielder Johnny Flanagan and junior midfielder Rocco Chalekson for Templeton. Morro Bay senior defender AJ Alvarez, Mission Prep senior center back Max Hanchett and Mission Prep freshman Aaron Bower round out the Second Team.
Santa Ynez junior forward Gabriel Beleski, Righetti freshman forward Nery Saguilan, Orcutt Academy senior midfielder Justin Guiltinah, Nipomo senior Adam Pfarr and St. Joseph junior Angel Soto were among those who earned Ocean League Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.