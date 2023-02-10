020423 PVHS CCAA Champs 01
Buy Now

The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team repeated as Central Coast Athletic Association champions last weekend at the league meet.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The number of times the words "This was a (complete, total, choose your adjective) team win," have been used whenever a squad wins something big is legion.

However, the Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team's successful defense last weekend of its 2022 Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) championship really was, well, a team accomplishment.

Four Panthers won weight class championships, four were runners-up and all 14 scored points toward Pioneer Valley's unofficial 248 points total. Santa Maria finished second with 140 points unofficially.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you