Elias Giddings had a productive April 21 at the plate, rapping out three hits and driving in five runs in Pioneer Valley's 11-1 Ocean League win over Santa Maria. Giddings helped the Panthers stay atop the league standings with Atascadero.  

As a result, Giddings is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 22, as determined by voters. Giddings won out in a field of 11 candidates with 2,010 votes.

Runner-up Matt Kovach garnered 945 votes. Kovach racked up a total of 10 RBIs and hit a grand slam as the Lompoc baseball team swept Santa Ynez in an Ocean League doubleheader.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

