Elias Giddings had a productive April 21 at the plate, rapping out three hits and driving in five runs in Pioneer Valley's 11-1 Ocean League win over Santa Maria. Giddings helped the Panthers stay atop the league standings with Atascadero.
As a result, Giddings is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 22, as determined by voters. Giddings won out in a field of 11 candidates with 2,010 votes.
Runner-up Matt Kovach garnered 945 votes. Kovach racked up a total of 10 RBIs and hit a grand slam as the Lompoc baseball team swept Santa Ynez in an Ocean League doubleheader.
Pioneer Valley was set to play a doubleheader at Atascadero Saturday.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Riley Allen, Righetti girls track, 331 votes
Allen anchored the winning 4x1 relay team and, running into a headwind, also won the open 100 in 12.43 seconds at the Santa Barbara County Championships at Santa Ynez Saturday, helping the Warriors win the team title.
Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph baseball, 229 votes
Reynoso pitched a four-hit shutout, notching a complete game in the first half of a 4-0, 5-2 Mountain League doubleheader sweep of Templeton for the Knights. St. Joseph moved to 9-1 in the Mountain League with those two wins.
St. Joseph will play a doubleheader at Righetti next Saturday for the Mountain League championship.
Elijah Pascual, Hancock College baseball, 136 votes
Pascual had four hits and drove in nine runs in the Bulldogs' 20-7 rout of Los Angeles Pierce in a Western State Conference North Division game at home.
Hancock was to close out its regular season at Ventura Friday. Hancock, Cuesta and Santa Barbara City College are all battling for the Western State Conference North Division championship.
JJ Ughoc, Righetti baseball
Ughoc went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, helping Righetti to a 9-7 win in eight innings in the second game of a doubleheader sweep for the Warriors at Arroyo Grande that kept Righetti in first place. At press time Friday, the Warriors remained unbeaten in the Mountain League.
Thomas Kiesling, Cabrillo baseball
Kiesling had two hits and three RBIs in a 17-0 Cabrillo rout of Orcutt Academy. The Conquistadores (8-2 Ocean League) stayed in the thick of the league race, just behind leaders Atascadero and Pioneer Valley.
Emma Marsalek, Hancock women's swimming
Marsalek won the 500 and 1,650 freestyle races at the Western State Conference Championships at Los Angeles Valley College. She won the shorter race in 5 minutes, 14.03 seconds and the longer race in 18:05.95. Marsalek also finished second in the 400 individual medley. The Bulldogs finished fifth in a field of 10 teams.
Anthony Lopez, Hancock baseball
Lopez, the third Hancock pitcher, stopped Cuesta cold after the Cougars scored seven runs over the first three innings to take a 7-0 lead. Lopez worked the last six innings, allowing no runs on three hits, and the Bulldogs rallied for a 13-7 win at home to move into a second-place tie with Cuesta at the time.
Max Pecile, Hancock men's swimming
Pecile won the 200 medley in 1:52.18, the 400 medley in 4:02.78 and took the 200 butterfly in 1:55.83 to lead the Bulldogs to second place behind Cuesta at the WSC Championships.
Vince Casey, Santa Ynez boys track
Casey set a new county long jump record, 22 feet, 10 inches, at the Santa Barbara County Championships. He also tied a school record that has stood for 65 years.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.