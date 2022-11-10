Anthony Arias has ground out the tough between-the-tackles yardage for the Pioneer Valle football team all year, and he did so efficiently in the Panthers' biggest game of the year to date.
Arias rushed for a game high 100 yards and two touchdowns, from five and 25 yards out, as No. 8 Pioneer Valley blanked No. 9 Delano 27-0 in a first-round CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game at Pioneer Valley Nov. 4.
For his work, Arias is the Player of the Week as chosen by Times voters. Arias garnered 4,585 votes of the 8,685 votes cast.
Arias, a defensive back on defense, helped the Panthers defense post its first shut out of the year.
Dylan Pirkl, a two-way Pioneer Valley tackle, finished second in the voting with 3,449 votes. Pirkl helped lead the Panthers surge on defense and helped open holes for Arias and teammate Allan Jimenez, the only other Panthers ball carrier, to run through on offense.
There were nine candidates in the field. Here is a summary of the other seven's accomplishments, and the rest of the voting.
Jeremiah Philson, St. Joseph DB, 228 votes
Philson ran an interception back for a touchdown and picked off one other pass as the No. 6 Knights routed No. 11 Clovis East 41-6 in a Division 1 first-round game at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Lucan Brafman, Pioneer Valley K-P, 221 votes
Brafman boosted the Panthers with field goals of 19 and 37 yards in their first-round win against Delano's Tigers.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB, 83 votes
The No. 10 Saints lost 40-34 at No. 7 Madera South in the first round of Division 5, but Elena, a junior, completed 36 of his 50 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns.
Damian Santos, Arroyo Grande, 21 votes
Santos caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 9 Eagles won in an upset, 27-20, at No. 8 Delano Chavez in a Division 3 first-round game.
Jesse Garza, Hancock College LB, 20 votes
Garza was in on a team-high 10 tackles, with five solo stops and five assists, as the Bulldogs scored a big come-from-behind 36-29 Northern League win at home against Long Beach City College and stayed in the hunt for a three-way share of the league championship.
Beard, one of the leading receivers in the area who is among the top 20 in the state, pulled in six catches for 74 yards for the No. 12 Pirates in their 49-3 loss at No. 5 Kerman in the first round of Division 3.
Latrell Brown, Hancock RB, 11 votes
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5 ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the big Bulldogs win against Long Beach last week.
Brown scored the first Hancock touchdown on a 65-yard run. He scored from five yards out to pull Hancock within 29-27 - the Bulldogs tied the game on a two-point conversion pass - then helped set up the winning touchdown with a 47-yard run to the Vikings 19.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.