Pioneer Valley running back Anthony Arias races upfield during a CIF Central Section Football Championship game against Delano High School on Nov. 4.

 David DuBransky Contributor

Anthony Arias has ground out the tough between-the-tackles yardage for the Pioneer Valle football team all year, and he did so efficiently in the Panthers' biggest game of the year to date.

Arias rushed for a game high 100 yards and two touchdowns, from five and 25 yards out, as No. 8 Pioneer Valley blanked No. 9 Delano 27-0 in a first-round CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff game at Pioneer Valley Nov. 4.

For his work, Arias is the Player of the Week as chosen by Times voters. Arias garnered 4,585 votes of the 8,685 votes cast.

