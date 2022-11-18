Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez drives the ball upfield during a CIF Central Section game against Delano High School. He's been voted Player of the Week after the playoff win over Bishop Union.
Pioneer Valley fans have been on a roll. The Panthers voted their third straight player to the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award on Friday.
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez was the winner this week, following the playoff win at top-seeded Bishop Union on Nov. 10. Anthony Arias was the winner following the playoff win over Delano on Nov. 4 and Adrian Mora took the honor after the Oct. 28 win over Atascadero.
Jimenez scored the lone Pioneer Valley touchdown and helped the Panthers hold a Broncos rushing attack that had averaged 207.4 yards a game to 85 yards on 33 tries Thursday night. Jimenez finished with 73 yards on 15 carries as the Panthers rushed 33 times for 125 yards as a team. The junior dominated the vote this week, hauling in 86.6% of the 766 votes cast. Readers are able to vote for the Player of the Week online at santamariatimes.com, with the poll opening every Tuesday and closing on Friday at 2 p.m.
Jimenez and the Panthers were set to play at Templeton in the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinals on Friday night. A report on the game can be found at santamariatimes.com.
Teammate Lucan Brafman, who kicked the winning field goal, a 36-yarder in the third quarter, was second with 11.5% of the vote. Brafman has already won the award this year after kicking the winning extra point against Dos Palos earlier in the season. The Brafman field goal on Nov. 10 gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead against Bishop Union, and they staved off the Broncos from there, winning 9-7.
Hancock College had two players up for the award this week. PJ Mauigoa, a Hancock linebacker, had 4.5 sacks in a win over Bakersfield College on Nov. 12. Jordan Fields, another Hancock linebacker, made nine solo tackles and was in on two more as the Bulldogs defense turned in a clutch performance at the most crucial time of the year.
Two players from Arroyo Grande, which lost to Mission Prep in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs, were also nominated. Jacob Angulo, Arroyo Grande made five solo tackles and was in on five more Thursday night. Tanner Quaresma made four solo tackles and was in on six more.
Four Pioneer Valley players have won the Player of the Week award this year, the most of any area school.