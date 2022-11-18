Pioneer Valley fans have been on a roll. The Panthers voted their third straight player to the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week award on Friday.

Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez was the winner this week, following the playoff win at top-seeded Bishop Union on Nov. 10.  Anthony Arias was the winner following the playoff win over Delano on Nov. 4 and Adrian Mora took the honor after the Oct. 28 win over Atascadero. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0