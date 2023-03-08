These crosstown softball rivals persevering in the wind and cold in extra innings Tuesday. Eventually, Pioneer Valley garnered a 2-0 non-league win at Righetti in eight innings.
The temperature at game time was 54 degrees, the wind chill was 52, but the 12 mph wind felt colder. Meanwhile, the Panthers scored twice in the top of the eighth, and Pioneer Valley sophomore Ciena Acosta finished off a perfect two innings of relief to preserve the win.
The Panthers went to 2-1. The Warriors are 0-2. Rain has hampered both teams as they try to get games in.
The game Tuesday featured strong outings by both starting pitchers, senior Jazmyn Molina for Pioneer Valley and freshman Emily Fortin, who pitched a complete game for Righetti. Unofficially, both starters gave up five hits. Molina pitched six innings.
Kaylee Dolores singled with one out in the top of the eighth, went to second on a wild pitch then scored when Hailey Pasillas hit a hard one-hop ground ball that handcuffed the Righetti second baseman and appeared to go untouched into right field.
Pasillas eventually scored on Kianna Real's two-out single.
Acosta nailed down the win for the Panthers with her fourth strikeout to end it, capping a six-up-six-down performance for the right hander.
The sophomore came in cold from the bench on a cold afternoon but, "It didn't bother me," Acosta said afterward.
"My fastball and my curve were working. We played a doubleheader Saturday (and split), and Jazmyn pitched the first game and I pitched the second."
Molina said the wind made things tough on her. "My splitter wasn't working, and my curveball was going too far outside," said Molina. "But sometimes the wind is going to work for you, sometimes it's going to work against you, you know? You just have to stick with it, and that's what we did."
The senior right-hander said, "I pitched until we got the lead, then Ciena locked it down. We're a combination. It's better to have two pitchers, it can be hard on the pitcher when it's just one, and our coach (Kristina Sewell) played it smart today," by bringing in Acosta to start the bottom of the seventh in regulation.
Both teams ran themselves out of their one good scoring chance in regulation as both squandered a lead-off triple, by Righetti's Ari Martinez in the third inning and Pioneer Valley's Adrianna Padilla in the fourth.
Martinez started home after a shallow fly out to center and was caught as she tried to get back to third. Padilla came home on a ground ball to Righetti third baseman Maddie Millan, and Millan threw out Padilla easily.
No one on either side had more than one hit.
Righetti is slated to play a non-league game at Thousand Oaks Friday at 3 p.m. Pioneer Valley is scheduled to host Nipomo at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the Panthers' league opener.
The Pirates took a pair of losses, 6-3 to Laguna Blanca Monday and 8-1 to San Luis Obispo Tuesday.
Bryce Wilczak scored a win at No. 1 singles for the Pirates Monday and garnered the lone Santa Ynez point Tuesday. Lucas Doman and Mathew Wolfe each won a singles match for the Pirates Monday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.