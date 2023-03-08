030723 PVHS Softball 01
Pioneer Valley's Ciena Acosta, left, is pictured with teammate Jazmyn Molina. Molina pitched six innings and Acosta worked a perfect seventh and eighth in the Panthers' 2-0 win over Righetti on Tuesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

These crosstown softball rivals persevering in the wind and cold in extra innings Tuesday. Eventually, Pioneer Valley garnered a 2-0 non-league win at Righetti in eight innings.

The temperature at game time was 54 degrees, the wind chill was 52, but the 12 mph wind felt colder. Meanwhile, the Panthers scored twice in the top of the eighth, and Pioneer Valley sophomore Ciena Acosta finished off a perfect two innings of relief to preserve the win.

The Panthers went to 2-1. The Warriors are 0-2. Rain has hampered both teams as they try to get games in.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

