After pulling off by far its biggest win this year last week, the Pioneer Valley football team will try to do a repeat this week.
Adrian Mora blocked the last Atascadero PAT kick, preserving a 21-20 Panthers league win at Pioneer Valley against the Ocean League co-champion last Friday night in a regular season finale. The Panthers (4-6, 3-3) gave themselves some insurance above the three wins minimum required to apply for entry into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
The No. 8 Panthers will start their post-season by hosting No. 9 Delano at 6 p.m. Friday night at Pioneer Valley in the first round of Division 3. The Tigers (4-5, 1-3) finished sixth in the South Sequoia League. Taft beat Delano 21-0 in a regular season finale.
The teams are nearly even in the CalPreps Central Section rankings. Pioneer Valley is ranked No. 69. Delano is ranked No. 71.
Mora didn't put the Panthers in the playoffs by himself with that PAT block, but he sure helped his team's cause.
"If they'd made that last PAT kick, that would have tied the score," Mora said.
"My teammate just pushed inside against their guard, and I just split the gap," and blocked the kick, Mora said.
As the Panthers run game goes, a lot of Pioneer Valley's fortunes on offense go with it - as long as the Panthers can hit some key passes.
"I thought we ran the ball pretty darn well against Santa Maria," two weeks ago, when the Panthers amassed 135 yards on the ground, said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis.
However, the Panthers had only eight yards passing and the Saints took a 15-9 win in the crosstown rivalry game at Pioneer Valley. Jose Gutierrez picked up the ball on a Santa Maria fumble on a completed pass and ran 50 yards to the end zone with it for the Panthers touchdown.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Allan Jimenez ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Atascadero and, "We hit some key passes," said Davis. "We just had some mistakes at really bad times against Santa Maria. We didn't make those last week."
After the Panthers had eight yards passing the week before, Pioneer Valley quarterback Alex Garcia was 6-for-13 passing for 70 yards last week. Garcia threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Eberhard. Garcia did not throw an interception. The Pioneer Valley ground game racked up 157 yards.
Jimenez said, "We knew (the Greyhounds) were a second half team, so we just didn't let off the gas. Our offensive line got a good push."
The Panthers like to run between the tackles, and Jimenez said that's where he ran for most of his yardage.
Like Pioneer Valley, "Delano wants to be a run-first team," Davis said. "They have a guy they like to go for most of their running plays, but they have a quarterback who's athletic and can make plays.
"They have some linemen who are big up front. Their record is deceptive. They're 4-5, but, like us, they've played a pretty tough schedule."
All of Delano's losses have been against teams ranked higher than Pioneer Valley in the Central Section rankings. All of their wins have come against teams ranked lower. The Panthers have beaten two higher-ranked teams, No. 59 Atascadero and No. 64 Templeton.
Tigers sophomore Robert Garcia averages 108 yards a game rushing. As for the Delano run defense, it struggled in the Tigers' losses.
Delano junior quarterback Eddie Silva has been solid. He averages 130 yards a game passing, with 16 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.
Davis said that although Delano will be a challenging opponent, "We have the tools in the toolbox to win the game. The kids just have to execute the way they can."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.