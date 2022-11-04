After pulling off by far its biggest win this year last week, the Pioneer Valley football team will try to do a repeat this week.

Adrian Mora blocked the last Atascadero PAT kick, preserving a 21-20 Panthers league win at Pioneer Valley against the Ocean League co-champion last Friday night in a regular season finale. The Panthers (4-6, 3-3) gave themselves some insurance above the three wins minimum required to apply for entry into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

The No. 8 Panthers will start their post-season by hosting No. 9 Delano at 6 p.m. Friday night at Pioneer Valley in the first round of Division 3. The Tigers (4-5, 1-3) finished sixth in the South Sequoia League. Taft beat Delano 21-0 in a regular season finale.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

