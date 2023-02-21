It will be a Santa Maria Valley crosstown rivalry for the CIF Central Section Division 2 boys soccer championship.

Caleb Toledo knocked a beautifully-placed left-to-right shot from 30 yards out high into a stiff wind and into the right corner of the net, starting No. 6 Pioneer Valley on its way to a 5-2 win over No. 10 Clovis East in one Division 2 semifinal on a cold, windy Tuesday night at Pioneer Valley.

No. 5 Santa Maria beat No. 8 Bakersfield Stockdale 3-1 at Santa Maria in the other semifinal Tuesday night. Since Santa Maria is the higher seed, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria will play at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Division 2 title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

