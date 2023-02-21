Pioneer Valley's Brayan Robles, right, goes up for a header against Clovis East's LJ Fernandez during Tuesday night's 5-2 win over Clovis East in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals in Santa Maria.
It will be a Santa Maria Valley crosstown rivalry for the CIF Central Section Division 2 boys soccer championship.
Caleb Toledo knocked a beautifully-placed left-to-right shot from 30 yards out high into a stiff wind and into the right corner of the net, starting No. 6 Pioneer Valley on its way to a 5-2 win over No. 10 Clovis East in one Division 2 semifinal on a cold, windy Tuesday night at Pioneer Valley.
No. 5 Santa Maria beat No. 8 Bakersfield Stockdale 3-1 at Santa Maria in the other semifinal Tuesday night. Since Santa Maria is the higher seed, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria will play at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Division 2 title.
"It's a little extra special since we're playing Santa Maria," said Pioneer Valley forward Sebastian Aquino. "But the bottom line is, we're playing for the Division 2 championship."
Pioneer Valley (14-3-7) and Santa Maria (18-7-4) played themselves into the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. The Division 1 and Division 2 finalists earned automatic regional berths.
Clovis East is 11-10-1. Stockdale is 18-6-5.
It was a big night for local teams Tuesday night. The top-seeded St. Joseph girls soccer team defeated No. 5 Kingsburg 8-0 at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium in the semis. The Knights will host the Division 2 championship game, tentatively set for Friday night at 6 p.m.
Isabella Ruiz had two goals for the Knights in the win. Mariah Lopez, Liz Vega, Grace Mensah, Marissa Jordan, Chanell Aceves and Karsyn Smith each had one goal.
All three Lompoc girls teams won. The No. 5 Lompoc girls basketball team won 55-39 at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte and will play No. 12 Tulare Union Saturday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the Division 4 championship. Tulare Union upset No. 1 Reedley Immanuel in the semifinals. The final score was not known at press time.
The Lompoc boys and girls soccer teams both won. The Lompoc girls topped No. 1 seed Fresno Christian 3-2. Fresno Christian had out-scored opponents 162-14 on the season before the semifinal game against the Braves. Lompoc’s boys beat Bakersfield Frontier 3-0. Lompoc was seeded 10th and Frontier was seeded 14th. Lompoc will play at No. 1 Riverdale for the Division 4 title.
Toledo, who had an assist, tallied twice for Pioneer Valley Friday night. So did Bryan Guillen. Javier Villafan scored once.
Pioneer Valley led 4-0 at halftime.
"Definitely, that was the best first half we've played this year," said Toledo.
"We came out with a lot of energy. I don't think they were ready for that. And they're not used to playing in the wind."
The temperature at the start of the game was 49 degrees. The wind chill made it feel like it was 43.
About two and a half minutes after Toledo started the scoring, Guillen knocked a shot from 25 yards out dead center from the goal into the net to make it 2-0, and the Panthers were on their way.
Clovis East actually controlled the ball for large stretches of the game, but Aquino and fullback Brayan Robles led a Panthers defense that held up. Clovis East ballhandlers repeatedly worked the ball deep into Pioneer Valley but eventually ran into a Pioneer Valley defense well-massed in the middle, and the Panthers would steal the ball.
Meanwhile, Panthers off the ball were often able to break free on the outside when Pioneer Valley was on offense, and the Pioneer Valley ballhandlers connected with them on well-placed passes, creating transition opportunities.
Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman made a mass substitution with about 15 minutes left, and Clovis East briefly made things interesting. Cole Lomeli and Tyler LaGrasse scored about a minute apart for the Timberwolves.
But when a quick third Clovis East opportunity shortly thereafter went by the wayside when a shot went about a foot over the top post, that was pretty much it. Brafman put his starting forwards back in, and Pioneer Valley controlled the ball well enough to keep the Timberwolves at bay.
"I think I put too many guys in at once," said Brafman. "They were cold."
"But I think our boys deserved it. They're really playing well. They haven't lost in quite awhile," since a 3-1 loss to Santa Maria on Jan. 6, in fact. The Panthers have 10 wins and three draws since.
Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria tied 2-2 at Santa Maria Jan. 27.
The Orcutt Academy and St. Joseph girls basketball teams both lost in semifinal games Tuesday night. No, 4 Tehachapi beat top-seeded Orcutt Academy 65-61 at Lakeview Junior High School in Division 2, and No, 2 Clovis rallied for a 66-63 win over No. 3 St. Joseph at Clovis in Division 1.
"That wasn't us playing, it was God helping us," Toledo said afterward Thursday night. "It's God first here.”
Cierra Bailey led three Braves in double figures with 18 points, and Lompoc played its way into the Division 4 championship game. With nine rebounds, Bailey was one rebound away from a double-double.
Tara Terrones gave Lompoc a strong all-around game with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and blocked a shot.
Kylee Garcia (13 points and 12 rebounds) notched a double-double in the Lompoc win. Makayla Figuereo had six points and blocked one shot, Mirann Mangino amassed four points, five rebounds and five steals, Jalisa Dixon scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots, and Elizabeth Alcantara scored two points and snared four rebounds.
Photos: Pioneer Valley beats Clovis East, sets up CIF showdown with Santa Maria
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.