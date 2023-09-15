The first edition of the 2023 Pioneer Valley-Santa Maria crosstown water polo rivalry took place Thursday night at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Pioneer Valley boys defeated Santa Maria 17-2 in the first half of the boys-girls Ocean League doubleheader. The Santa Maria girls beat Pioneer Valley 8-5 in the second half.
The Panthers (5-7, 3-1) ended the suspense early in the boys game. Pioneer Valley took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Though the Panthers have a sub .500 overall record, they're making a strong showing in the Ocean League after making program history last year. Pioneer Valley made it to the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals in the first-ever playoff appearance for a PV boys water polo team.
This year, the Panthers are having to make due without some of their top 2022 scorers, who graduated. However, "I think this season, our scoring evened out a lot more," said Pioneer Valley senior and varsity veteran Cayden Villalobos.
"I think we're more spread out scoring this year," said Villalobos. "I think it helps to keep us more balanced instead of being locked in on one guy."
Villalobos scored two goals against Santa Maria. Damian Munoz Cervantes and Victor Cambero led the Pioneer Valley scoring with four goals each. Misael Lopez and Santiago Garcia tallied for the Saints.
Adrian Eisner, Pioneer Valley's leading scorer last year, graduated. So did Nickolas Limon, who was third on the team in scoring. Cambero, who racked up the second-most goals for PV in 2022, is back. So is solid Panthers senior goalkeeper Luis Padilla.
Padilla was second on the team in assists behind Limon last year.
After his team rolled to a win Thursday night, Villalobos said, "Absolutely," it's a bit more special for the Panthers when a win comes against the Saints.
Munoz Cervantes, a sophomore, had a big game Thursday night in his first year as a sophomore player.
"Oh yeah, it feels good to beat our rivals. They put up a good fight," Munoz Cervantes said.
Pioneer Valley will play a non-league game at Cate at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Santa Maria girls 8, Pioneer Valley 5
The Saints' first win this year came across their crosstown rival.
"It always feels good when we beat our crosstown rivals," said Isabella Alvarez, a senior and a third-year varsity player.
"Hopefully this win will be able to help us get it going a little bit better," said Santa Maria's Lizzet Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a senior and another third-year Santa Maria varsity player.
"It's been a tough season, but we've been playing through it," said Rodriguez. Alvarez and Rodriguez scored three goals apiece for Santa Maria Thursday night.
Santa Maria gave itself some insurance goals in the second half of a competitive girls game that the Saints led 4-3 at halftime.
Noemi Guerrero and then Rodriguez tallied to stretch the Santa Maria lead to 6-3 at the 2:44.30 mark of the third quarter, and Rodriguez scored to make it 7-3 with 51 seconds left in the third.
Pioneer Valley could get no closer than three goals after that.
The Panthers' Kimberly Ponce started the scoring with a goal at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter. The Saints eventually went ahead 3-2, the Panthers tied it 3-3 on an Esperanza Hurtado goal then Bethzy Lazaro put the Saints ahead for good, 4-3, with a goal 1:12.04 before halftime.
Ponce and Hurtado finished with two goals each for the Panthers. Litzy Moreno scored once.
The Saints will enter their bye week next week then resume Ocean League play against Cabrillo the following week.
