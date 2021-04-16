His defense, Pioneer Valley senior linebacker Tommy Nuñez said, had the Santa Maria offense all figured out.
Nuñez helped the Panthers defense keep the Saints from sustaining enough drives, and Pioneer Valley beat its crosstown rival 34-14 in a big Ocean League football game at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Saints’ Senior Night Friday night.
The Panthers moved to 2-1. The Saints are 3-2. The Panthers took the Saints out of an outside chance at a league title.
“Every play, we knew where it was going even before the play (started),” said Nuñez.
“They made it easy for us tonight.”
On offense, Nuñez ran for 60 yards, including a 31-yard jaunt down the right side that put the Panthers ahead 27-0 in the second quarter.
Nipomo defeated Atascadero Friday night in a game 49-12. The Titans finished 4-1 and took the league title.
The Panthers have one home game left against Atascadero next Friday night.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. That game figures to be the last this season for the Panthers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pioneer Valley had to pull out of its scheduled March 19 season opener and quarantine for 10 days because of a positive COVID-19 test. Thus, the Panthers couldn’t play the following week either.
“We tried to get a game for April 30, but it just hasn’t happened,” said Pioneer Valley coach John Beck.
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington, who coached at Pioneer Valley before coming to Santa Maria, said afterward Friday night, “Their defense out-played our offense. (Pioneer Valley defensive coordinator Aris) Manosar got me tonight. He’s a good friend of mine.”
The Panthers were in control from the time Gavin Gomez caught a wobbler of a pass from quarterback Angel Vargas-Hernandez and took it in for a 28-yard touchdown pass at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter.
Pioneer Valley led 27-7 at halftime. The Saints had a bit of momentum after they recovered a Panthers onside kick after the Nuñez touchdown. Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari hit Alex Rodriguez for 42 yards, and Alamari scored on a sneak from inside the 1 with 18.3 seconds left before intermission.
However, the Saints couldn’t get close after that. The Panthers stripped Jovanny Garcia of the ball as he was about to go in from 10 yards out to cut the Panthers lead to two scores in the third quarter.
The ball went through the end zone. The Saints yelled in vain that Garcia was down before the ball came loose.
The teams wound up trading second-half scores. Richard Cardenas scored from 16 yards out in the third quarter for the Panthers on his only carry.
Garcia scored from the Panthers five with 4:48 left in the fourth.
Santa Maria still had a slight chance when it recovered the ensuing onside kick. Marcus Robledo sealed the deal for the Panthers when he intercepted a pass four plays later.
A block in the back foul nullified Robledo’s 79-yard return for a score, but the outcome was settled.
Nuñez said Santa Maria’s 10-7 win at Pioneer Valley in 2019 (because of the pandemic, that was the last previous time the teams played) served as motivation for his squad.
“I saw my (former coach) John Ruiz there, and we wanted to go off this field with a win.” Ruiz was there with the team afterward.
“We made too many mistakes,” Ellington said. “Our quarterback made too many bad reads, we turned the ball over too much (three interceptions and a lost fumble). Twice, we couldn’t convert in the red zone.”
The Panthers racked up 234 yards on the ground. Rudy Mendez scored from the Saints 2 in the first quarter and Daniel Avila, on the same type of play Nuñez would score on shortly thereafter, ran in from 56 yards out in the second.
“We like to play a physical brand of ball at PV, on both sides of the ball,” said Beck.
Vargas-Hernandez threw three passes, and he made them all count. Vargas-Hernandez completed all three, for a total of 96 yards.
Avila, with 91 yards, was the leading rusher.
The Saints were without their top receiver, Nick Martinez, who was out with an injury and their star senior running back, Sammy Herrera, who was not at the game.
Herrera, dealing with an injured wrist, played just once this year, in the Saints’ 16-7 home win over Mission Prep last week.
Santa Maria honored the military during a brief pre-game ceremony, and both squads recognized the military with emblems of the American flag on their uniforms. The Panthers wore camouflage teal and black uniforms in recognition of the armed forces.