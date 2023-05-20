Physicals for student-athletes who will be competing in all sports at Pioneer Valley High School during the 2023-24 school year have been scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 in the Pioneer Valley student parking lot between the football field and the swimming pool.

Athletes should check in a half hour before their appointment time. Appointment times are as follows:

Boys and girls cross country, boys and girls volleyball, and boys and girls golf, 4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

