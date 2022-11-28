The Pioneer Valley and Lompoc boys and Orcutt Academy girls cross country teams competed at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno Saturday.
The Pioneer Valley and Lompoc boys ran in Division 3. Orcutt Academy ran in Division 4. This year marked the first state meet appearance for the Pioneer Valley boys and Orcutt Academy girls.
Pioneer Valley's boys team finished 21st out of 25 teams, and the Orcutt Academy girls finished 21st out of 24. Lompoc's boys finished 24th.
Pioneer Valley and Lompoc finished 1-2 in the Boys Division 3 standings at the Nov. 17 CIF Central Section meet at Woodward Park. Pioneer Valley coach Riccardo Magni said all of the Panthers ran season-best times in that one as Pioneer Valley earned its first sectional divisional cross country championship. Going in, Lompoc had been ranked first or second in the division all year.
Rylie Allen, with a 14th-place finish, led the Orcutt Academy girls to a solid second-place finish in Girls Division 4 at the Central Section meet.
Juan Santiago of Pioneer Valley was the top local finisher Saturday. He finished 110th in a field of 215 runners. Santiago ran the 5K course in 17 minutes 24.4 seconds.
Other Pioneer Valley scoring runners included Aidan Burke (115th place), Luis Campos Delgado (130th), Bryan Guillen (153rd) and Ethan Stenhouse (176th).
Sofia Rubalcaba led the Orcutt Academy girls. She finished 151st in a field of 201 runners. Rubalcaba finished in 22:13.4.
Spartans scoring runners following Rubalcaba included Allen (154th place), Cassidy Andreadakis (163rd), Lily O'Leary (170th) and Devyn Kendrick (182nd).
Joseph Sprecher led the Lompoc boys. Sprecher finished in 131st place, in 17:24.4. Braves scoring runners Trysten Rubio (160th place), Joel Diaz (162nd), Benjamin Barthel (169th) and Francisco Napoles (180th) followed Sprecher.
Oakdale won the Boys Division 3 championship with 56 points. Rancho Santa Margarita Junipero Serra took the Girls Division 4 title with 71.
Dana Point Dana Hills sophomore Evan Noonan won the Boys Division 3 race in 15:04.3. Westlake Village Oaks Christian junior Payton Godsey won the Girls Division 4 race in 17:00.1.
Cabrillo freshman Sophie Ramirez finished 117th overall in the Division 4 race, finishing in 20:36.3.
Chase Santa Toys 4 Tots 5K
The 7th annual Chase Santa Toys for Tots Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday at River Park in Lompoc.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. the day of the event. The Chase will start at 9 a.m. There will be a 5K run or walk, along with a 1.1-mile event for children age 12 and under.
Entry fee is $5, plus one unwrapped toy per family for the Toys 4 Tots program in the Lompoc Valley. The donation is tax deductible.
The first five finishers who beat Santa will win a prize. There will be awards for age group winners. Door prize drawings will be held after the awards ceremony.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.