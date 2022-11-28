The Pioneer Valley and Lompoc boys and Orcutt Academy girls cross country teams competed at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno Saturday.

The Pioneer Valley and Lompoc boys ran in Division 3. Orcutt Academy ran in Division 4. This year marked the first state meet appearance for the Pioneer Valley boys and Orcutt Academy girls.

Pioneer Valley's boys team finished 21st out of 25 teams, and the Orcutt Academy girls finished 21st out of 24. Lompoc's boys finished 24th.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

