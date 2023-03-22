Pioneer Valley junior Luis Cortes had quite a productive 2022-23 season for a Panthers team that made school history.

Cortes, a midfielder, scored 13 goals and had eight assists for Pioneer Valley, which made a sectional divisional final for the first time in program history. Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime at Santa Maria for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship.

Cortes is the MVP of the Mountain League. Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria finished tied for second in the league standings. Arroyo Grande won the league championship.

