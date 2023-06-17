Josue Garcia could not have done much more for the Pioneer Valley baseball team than what he accomplished during the 2023 season.

The junior Ocean League MVP batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts. He had just five errors in 162 chances and posted 141 put-outs.

Garcia led the Panthers to a three-way share of the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Atascadero. He has been chosen as the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Photos: Josue Garcia voted All-Area MVP

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you