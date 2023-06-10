Opponents have likely seen more than enough of Josue Garcia's arm and hitting.

The Pioneer Valley catcher-pitcher hit .519 with 33 RBIs and 15 doubles. As a pitcher, he allowed a grand total of one run on four hits in nine innings pitched. As a catcher, Garcia threw out five of the 15 baserunners who tried to steal on him.

Thing is, opponents figure to have to suffer through one more year of Garcia. He is a junior. Garcia is also the MVP of the All-Ocean League Baseball Team.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you