On Thursday, Pioneer Valley's girls golf team achieved, perhaps, the biggest milestone in program history.

With a 274-331 win over Santa Maria on their home course, the Panthers completed a 9-3 Ocean League run, sealing up a second-place finish in league competition.

That's the highest finish for any golf team in school history, coach Marcus Guzman says.

The program had struggled to find relevancy in the area's crowded field of successful programs. But over the last couple years, with Guzman and an experienced, dedicated group, the Panthers have soared against Ocean League competition. They qualified for the CIF tournament last year and hope to play in a CIF tournament again this year.

The team achieved that 9-3 record not with a single dominant player, but rather with a mix of players who have stepped up at various times.

Clarissa Novela, Breanna Villalobos, Carmen Guerrero, Marissa Dollinger, Katrina Mata and Meghan Contreras have all contributed to winning scores at various points this season, which has consisted of only league duals.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach this group of young ladies," Guzman said after Thursday's win over Santa Maria. "The four returners, Clarissa, Breanna, Carmen and Katrina, were able to get a sense of what success was like when they qualified for CIF last season, but this season they came in wanting more. They knew they could compete with the top teams in league and their goal was to do so.

"They have been able to do that while integrating two new players to the varsity team, Meghan and Marissa Dollinger."

Guzman says the team's chemistry "is the best I have seen in 20 years of coaching, especially given the COVID restrictions that would prevent normal team bonding."

Novela, one of the seniors who's been on the team since her sophomore year, said just having the chance to play with this group was a relief amid the year-long pandemic.

"It gave me a sense of how it felt to be normal and back at school, back around people I enjoy, like my teammates," Novela said.

Like many players in the area, Novela's game was likely hampered by the pandemic. She said she didn't play as much of the last year as she normally would've.

"Golf is a good outlet, it allows you to be out and about," she said. "It's not a contact sport and you have space out here, so it's nice to take that whole day and enjoy the course."

The team hopes to play in a CIF tournament this year, and possibly some type of league final, because the decisions on those types of tournaments have yet to be announced. Some sports have had their postseason competitions canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With that said, Guzman also hopes that the team's success this year has a lasting effect.

"The ladies take pride in knowing that they are helping to lay a foundation for future teams and develop a successful culture within the women’s golf program," he said. "It started last offseason with the commitment to becoming better golfers and athletes. Putting in time on the range, on the course, as well as in the weight room with a training program.

"All of this has helped lead to the success they are seeing this year."

If Pioneer Valley does get a chance to play in a league or CIF tournament, Guzman says his group will be ready.

"They are happy with what they have accomplished, but they also want more," he said. "The hope is that there will be a league tournament and qualifying for CIF if the COVID numbers improve so they can make one last run at those as a group before the seniors, Carmen, Clarissa and Breanna, graduate."

Pioneer Valley's only league losses this year were to unbeaten St. Joseph in the first league duals of the season and a loss to Mission Prep, which the Panthers later avenged.

In Thursday's win over Santa Maria, Guerrero earned medalist honors with a 48. She was followed by Villalobos (54), Mata (54), Novela (57) and Contreras (61).

The Panthers have a bye next week in league but do have one non-league match set for Monday against Righetti at Blacklake at 3 p.m.