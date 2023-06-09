Workouts for the Pioneer Valley freshman football team will begin Monday at 3 p.m. on the grass field behind the football stadium.

For more information, contact coach John Ruiz at 805-266-2980.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you