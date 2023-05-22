After five years as an assistant under Lompoc head football coach Andrew Jones, TJ Jordan announced that he will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Pioneer Valley head coach Dustin Davis next fall.
Harrison Keller, who's been Lompoc's receivers coach, also announced a move to Pioneer Valley High. The two are linking up with Dustin Davis, who spent several years as Lompoc's defensive coordinator.
"You have been an older brother and a role model, and have shown me how to run a program the correct way, by putting the kids first," Jordan said to Jones on Twitter.
Jordan said, "Thank you to all the players for allowing me to coach you and be a part of your football journey. I will cherish all of the relationships that have been built the past five years. I was blessed to be around great players who were even better people.
"My time at Lompoc was extremely special, and I will always hold a special place in my heart for the school and program," said Jordan. "With that said, I will be joining Coach Davis at Pioneer Valley High as the offensive coordinator! Let's get to work!"
Pioneer Valley lost to Atascadero in the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game. Lompoc went out in the first round in Division 2.
Jordan was a star quarterback at Righetti High, leading the Warriors to PAC 7 League title in 2009, its first PAC 7 championship. Jordan then played at Whittier College.
Keller was a four-year letterwinner in football at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon as a running back. He played high school football at Mission Prep where he led San Luis Obispo County in all-purpose yards in 2006.
Keller joined the Lompoc staff in 2019. Keller spent time as a staffer at Cal Poly before coming to Lompoc.
Lompoc's offenses have always been dynamic under Jones over the last 13 seasons. Last year, the Braves scored 466 points in 11 games. The Braves scored 479 points in 11 games in 2021. The Braves' scoring hit a high point with 623 points in 2016, going 12-1.
Lompoc has topped 500 points in seven of Jones' 12 full seasons at Lompoc.
