After five years as an assistant under Lompoc head football coach Andrew Jones, TJ Jordan announced that he will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Pioneer Valley head coach Dustin Davis next fall.

Harrison Keller, who's been Lompoc's receivers coach, also announced a move to Pioneer Valley High. The two are linking up with Dustin Davis, who spent several years as Lompoc's defensive coordinator.

"You have been an older brother and a role model, and have shown me how to run a program the correct way, by putting the kids first," Jordan said to Jones on Twitter.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you