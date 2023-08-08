When it came to qualifying for the CIF state meet for the first time in program history, the 2022 Pioneer Valley boys cross country team figured it had a good chance to do so.
"We were ranked third in (the CIF Central Section's) Division 3, so we knew we had a good chance to make it to the state meet," said Pioneer Valley coach Ben Alberry.
When it came to winning the first sectional division championship in program history, well....
"Our guys would have to run their season best on that course by two or three minutes," Alberry said.
That's what the Panthers did, and they did indeed win the Central Section Division 3 championship at Woodward Park in Fresno, edging second-place Lompoc. The Braves were the top-ranked team in CS Division 3 going in.
Pioneer Valley's top three runners, Juan Santiago, Aidan Burke and Luis Campos, finished 8-9-10 at the sectional Division 3 finals. Then, along with Alberry, they watched the rest of the race unfold and evaluated their chances in the process.
"Our number four guy had a good finish and when our No. 5 guy, Ethan Stenhouse, passed a couple of Lompoc runners, I knew we had it," said Alberry.
Actually, "When (our top three) walked off the course after finishing 8-9-10, I knew we had it," said Burke.
Going in, "I thought (a sectional divisional title) was possible," said Santiago. "The course is rolling hills, and we'd done pretty good on that course before even though we'd run on flat courses most of the time."
Santiago, a senior, and Burke, a junior, return. The rest of the 2022 Pioneer Valley varsity seven graduated.
Though they are the only ones back, Burke and Santiago feel the team is in a good place.
"With the guys coming back, and after what we did last year, I think we can build on that success," said Santiago.
Burke and Santiago have put in a lot of miles this summer. "I've run over 400," Burke said.
Santiago said, "I've done 80-plus miles the last two weeks. I'm ahead of where I was at this point last year."
Alberry said, "Aidan is our captain this year, and he's done a good job of getting hold of the boys this summer to go running."
Besides, Burke and Santiago are particularly confident in sophomore Elias Diaz, a newcomer from the junior varsity who figures to be the team's No. 3 runner this year.
"I see Elias matching some of Luis' times and eventually even bettering them," said Alberry.
When it comes to the miles he's put in this summer, "Honestly I could have done more, but I feel I'll be ready for the first meet," said Diaz. That will be at the Clovis Invitational Sept. 2 at Woodward Park.
Alberry said varsity newcomers Bryan Morales and Johnny Sandoval are in his top five for now. "The other two varsity spots are in flux," he said. The top five runners in a cross country meet score points for their teams.
"I think we'll surprise some teams again this year," said Alberry.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.