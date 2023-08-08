When it came to qualifying for the CIF state meet for the first time in program history, the 2022 Pioneer Valley boys cross country team figured it had a good chance to do so.

"We were ranked third in (the CIF Central Section's) Division 3, so we knew we had a good chance to make it to the state meet," said Pioneer Valley coach Ben Alberry.

When it came to winning the first sectional division championship in program history, well....

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0