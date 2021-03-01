Cody Smith will probably start putting an emphasis on wins and losses soon enough, but, for now at least, he's just happy to be on the diamond with his guys.

During a recent practice, Smith and his couple dozen players seemed content just to be together on the same field on a warm Santa Maria afternoon.

That a season is on the horizon is an added bonus.

"Since we've been able to get out here a lot more, I've seen the excitement just grow," Smith said at a recent practice. "We're excited just to be able to do stuff."

Smith seemed to be as excited as his players to be back. He was buzzing around the diamond fielding ground balls and throwing from the mound for various drills. He then picked up the fungo bat and ran infield and outfield drills.

The Pioneer Valley team, which is still being developed, appears to have some talent in most key places but also features some raw players that will have to learn on the fly. That's an issue facing most teams after the 2020 season was cut early on last year due the coronavirus pandemic. That resulted in young players losing out on a year's worth of varsity experience.

Of course, on top of that, most teams will have to knock off considerate levels of rust.

"I'd say about two or three weeks ago, it finally started to look like we could possibly have a season," Smith said. "We didn't know what it was going to look like, but we thought we'd have something. When they heard that, that kind of kicked them into gear and we noticed a big focus change."

Something that's likely to throw a wrench into the baseball season for all schools is the highly likely scenario where baseball and football are being played at the same time. There's typically a pretty significant portion of high school athletes that play both baseball and football.

Though most athletes will be able to play for both teams at the same time if they choose to, it'll be a complicated process to figure out practice times and playing time. Smith said some of his top athletes will at least consider playing football while they play baseball this year.

Smith says he has about six seniors on the team.

"Adrian Valdovinos is one of our top pitchers and a senior who's really taken on a leadership role, but he's a quiet leader," Smith said. "If he says five words I'd be surprised. But he does it with his work ethic. I've got a couple juniors who have stepped into leadership roles and then there's a senior, Brendan Manriquez, who has definitely matured in a good, positive way. This group gets along, too. They're pulling for each other."

Smith said Valdovinos and Manriquez are two key returners who will be joined by other returners Jesus Nava and Richie Robles. Nava will likely start at shortstop.

"I'm happy to be back because our seniors last year never got that chance," Valdovinos said. "Having a senior season and maybe having a senior day game is amazing."

Valdovinos said not having much baseball over the last year "has been hard. It's been stressful not having this game."

The Panthers, though, are aiming to win some games in 2021.

"We've got some unfinished business," Manriquez said.

Robles, who led Santa Maria Westside's Little League squad to a district championship in 2017, can play center field and pitch. He pitches and hits left-handed.

"It's been tough not playing," Robles said. "We've been trying to go out and play with friends and stuff, just trying to workout and hit in the net with some friends."

Nava will likely be leading the infield.

"I like working on our communication in the field and making sure everybody knows where they're at, same for the outfield, too, because they've got to communicate," Nava said.

Another issue facing all baseball programs is arm health. With throwing regimens thrown off by the pandemic, most area coaches are keeping an extra careful eye on their players' arms.

Robles, in contrast, said his arm "feels fine and I think most of our pitchers' arms are fine."

"That's always a concern for us coaches -- their health," Smith said. "Kids are dealing with mental health issues and now we've got to take their physical health into consideration, too. Their arms aren't going to be nearly where they'd normally be. We've heard that in spring training with pitchers and catchers talking about that."

Smith said he'll be using more arms than he'd usually be to ease some of the wear and tear that comes with heavy workloads.

"We may be using some guys who haven't pitched since Babe Ruth," Smith said. "But it's more from a health standpoint, not from a standpoint of not having the arms."

Smith said having doubleheaders, something that's being planned for now, can add another challenge with arm health and overall player conditioning. He'll likely prepare three pitchers to throw two to three innings per game. Saturday doubleheaders could be extra troublesome if there's football games on Friday nights.

"I don't know if I'll try to have a guy throw a complete game this year," Smith said. "We have pitch count rules, but I'll try to implement my own."

Pioneer Valley was 6-3 when last season was suspended and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They started the year with two dominant wins over Cabrillo, then lost twice to Templeton before winning three straight. They then ended the year by splitting a doubleheader against Fresno Sunnyside.