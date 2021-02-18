Thursday afternoon's competition at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo was, actually, quite competitive. The Pioneer Valley girls golf team hosted St. Joseph's squad then as area teams have returned to competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Joseph hosted Pioneer Valley on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club to officially mark the start of a girls golf season that was postponed last fall.

St. Joseph edged Pioneer Valley 254-278 as the girls played nine holes on the Oaks Course at Blacklake on Thursday.

Kaitlyn Nunez, a junior, earned medalist honors with a 48. She was just ahead of Pioneer Valley's Breanna Villalobos, who shot a 50, and two St. Joseph teammates, Lita Mahoney and Anne Heybl, who also shot 50.

Clarissa Novela shot a 51 for Pioneer Valley.

Sophia Cordova carded a 52 and Macie Taylor had a 53 for the Knights.

Rounding out the scoring for Pioneer Valley was Katrina Mata (56), Carmen Guerrero (58) and Marissa Dollinger (63).

"It feels great to have the girls back out there," said Pioneer Valley coach Marcus Guzman. "We've been practicing for a little while now, so to have the competition and some normalcy is a great thing for them."

St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said as soon as last week he wasn't sure if or when there'd be a girls golf season this school year. But things changed quickly and he was cleared for competition starting Monday. St. Joseph beat Pioneer Valley 249-307 as Nunez earned medalist honors with a 44 at the Santa Maria Country Club then.

"The girls are excited to be back out here," Fosdick said. "It's been a long, drawn out process where we were trying to find out if we were going to have a season. It got to a point where a couple of us coaches were going to put on our own season."

Now Fosdick said he anticipates having a complete Ocean League season that will go to April 1. His says they aren't sure if there will be any CIF competition this year and that the boys season will start on April 2.

"It'll be a quick season, but a full season," Fosdick said. "But CIF is up in the air right now. I think everything will work out, the numbers are getting better and the vaccines are getting out. Maybe by like May or June, the whole thing will be different."

Guzman said his group has been working fairly consistently over the last year or so. He said they had hoped to have a season at the start of the school year in August and once the start of the season was continually delayed the team has started and stopped with practice and season preparations.

"We started toward the end of last school year hoping we'd have a season in August and the fall," Guzman said. "We worked through then, took some time off and started back up again with the hopes of playing in the fall, then we stopped again around winter and the Thanksgiving break. We started back up again in January."

This is Guzman's fourth season as the head coach. The teams are set to play next week. Pioneer Valley is slated to play at Morro Bay on Monday.