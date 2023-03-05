030323 PVHS SYHS BSB 01
Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith, left, and Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey left their game Friday having learned what their teams need to work on following a back-and-forth 6-6 tie that ended after 10 innings.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

With the temperature hovering around 50 degrees, the sun down and 10 innings in the books, the Santa Ynez-Pioneer Valley non-league baseball game ended in a 6-6 tie Friday at Pioneer Valley.

Umpires called the game after the last out in the bottom of the 10th because of darkness. Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith said afterward that the game will not be resumed and officially ended in a tie.

Smith and Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said afterward that the umpires made the right call by deciding to end the game.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

