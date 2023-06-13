061323 Pickleball 01
Buy Now

The City of Santa Maria is offering a series of upcoming clinics at the Hagerman Sports Complex, which has six courts designated for pickleball.

 Laura Place, Staff file

The City of Santa Maria is offering a series of upcoming clinics at the Hagerman Sports Complex, which has six courts designated for pickleball.

There will be an Adults 18 and Over Beginner Clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Kids Clinic will take place June 20-22.

During the Kids Clinic, a session for children ages 7-11 will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and a session for youngsters ages 12-17 will take place from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you