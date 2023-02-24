A game between these two crosstown rivals has always been a big draw.

This time, the Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer teams are playing for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. No. 5 Santa Maria will host No. 6 Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pioneer Valley comes into this one 14-3-4. Santa Maria is 18-7-4. The teams tied for second place behind Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League. Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 3-1 at Pioneer Valley in the first round of league games. The teams tied 2-2 at Santa Maria in the second round. Santa Maria defeated Arroyo Grande 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 16.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

