Pioneer Valley's Caleb Toledo chases down a through ball as Ethan Brusellas defends during Tuesday night's 5-2 win over Clovis East in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals in Santa Maria. The Panthers will play at Santa Maria Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Division 2 championship.
Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna, kneeling, talks to his players at halftime of their game against Santa Ynez in December. Cuna has guided the Saints to another CIF final this year. Santa Maria lost to Fresno Central 1-0 in the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game in 2020.
Pioneer Valley's Sebastian Aquino goes up for a header during a game in 2022 against Santa Maria. Aquino and the Panthers play at Santa Maria High Saturday for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
A game between these two crosstown rivals has always been a big draw.
This time, the Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer teams are playing for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. No. 5 Santa Maria will host No. 6 Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m.
Pioneer Valley comes into this one 14-3-4. Santa Maria is 18-7-4. The teams tied for second place behind Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League. Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 3-1 at Pioneer Valley in the first round of league games. The teams tied 2-2 at Santa Maria in the second round. Santa Maria defeated Arroyo Grande 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 16.
Central Section soccer playoff games are always at the site of the higher seed, thus Santa Maria drew the home assignment. Saturday will mark Pioneer Valley's first appearance in a boys sectional divisional final. Santa Maria's last time there was 2020, when Fresno Central edged the Saints 1-0 at Santa Maria in the Division 1 final.
Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria have both qualified for the state regional playoffs. Division 1 and Division 2 boys soccer finalists automatically qualify.
Senior midfielder Eddie Garces was a freshman on that Santa Maria team that made the D1 final. He is the only player on either side who has played in a sectional divisional final.
"My goal for three years has been to get back to (a final)," Garces said during a Santa Maria practice Thursday night. "I'm determined to make the most of this chance.
"I know some of the Pioneer Valley guys," said Garces. "We're teammates for the same club team, Santa Barbara Soccer Club."
"Eddie has scored a total of three goals in the last two games," said Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna. "He's where we want him to be at this point in the season."
Both coaches, Cuna and Alan Brafman of Pioneer Valley, said they hope rain literally doesn't put a damper on things. At press time, there was a 60% chance of rain in the area Saturday.
"Rain is the only thing that might keep some of the crowd away," said Cuna.
"It's good for the community to have these two teams in the championship game," Brafman said Thursday.
Fullback Brayan Robles helps anchor the Pioneer Valley defense. As for Santa Maria, "We've got three defenders who are holding their own, our centerback, Carlos Peralta, Daniel Morales, whose up from the junior varsity and Arnie Velazquez."
"The kids on both teams know each other very well, they know what they're going to do on the soccer field, not only from playing with and against each other not only during the high school season but during the club season," said Brafman.
"Santa Maria is a great team, and they're very well-coached, well-trained," said Brafman. "Lalo does a great job."
Photos: Pioneer Valley beats Clovis East, sets up CIF showdown with Santa Maria
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.