Neither side got exactly the result it wanted Friday night, but neither came away with nothing.

The Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Each side netted a point in the Mountain League Standings. The visiting Panthers moved to 8-3-5, 6-2-1. The home-standing Saints are 13-7-1, 6-2-1.

Both teams lost ground to first-place Arroyo Grande, which edged San Luis Obispo 1-0 Friday night to move to 8-1 in the Mountain League. The Eagles have 16 points in the league standings. The Panthers and Saints have 13 points each.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

