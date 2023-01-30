Neither side got exactly the result it wanted Friday night, but neither came away with nothing.
The Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium. Each side netted a point in the Mountain League Standings. The visiting Panthers moved to 8-3-5, 6-2-1. The home-standing Saints are 13-7-1, 6-2-1.
Both teams lost ground to first-place Arroyo Grande, which edged San Luis Obispo 1-0 Friday night to move to 8-1 in the Mountain League. The Eagles have 16 points in the league standings. The Panthers and Saints have 13 points each.
Pioneer Valley scored first. Sebastian Aquino connected with Luis Cortes with a perfect crossing pass, Cortes connected with about eight minutes left in the first half and the Panthers led 1-0 at the break.
Santa Maria seemed headed for a comeback victory twice in the second half. Eddie Garces scored on a penalty kick with about 11 minutes left then his free kick from about 20 yards out in the last two minutes seemed about to go in for the winning goal.
Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Marko Calderon leaped and got just enough of the ball to knock it over the top post. Turned out, Calderon salvaged a tie for his team.
"I was just trying to get to the ball at its highest point," Calderon said afterward. He did.
With about a minute left, Garces drilled a free kick from about two yards outside the penalty box into the net to put the Saints ahead 2-1. Santa Maria couldn't hold out.
The Panthers drew a foul in the penalty box and, with seconds left, Aquino converted on the penalty kick to salvage a draw for Pioneer Valley.
Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman drew a yellow card in the first half and was red-carded in the second, meaning he will likely miss his team's Mountain League game at Atascadero Wednesday that is slated for 6 p.m. The referee cited "Irresponsible behavior," as the reason for both cards.
Santa Maria will host Atascadero Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
